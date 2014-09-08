Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Sept 8 Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc said Fyffes Plc has granted a waiver to engage in discussions with juice maker Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group regarding their $611 million takeover bid.
Chiquita said it has sent a letter to the two firms, saying it was willing to hear another offer.
The U.S. fruit firm had last month rejected Cutrale and Safra's bid in favor of a merger with Ireland's Fyffes. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
HAMBURG, March 20 The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.