Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
DUBLIN Dec 9 Irish banana producer Fyffes on Friday said it was recommending shareholders approve a 751 million euro ($798 million) takeover offer by Japan's Sumitomo Corp and said 27 percent of shareholders had committed to the deal.
Sumitomo is offering 2.23 euros in cash per share, a 49 percent premium on Thursday's close.
"We believe this transaction represents a compelling proposition for our shareholders and crystallises the substantial value created in recent years through the various strategic developments and the strong operating performance of our Group," Fyffes Chairman David McCann said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.