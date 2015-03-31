HONG KONG, March 31 Shares in Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group are set to surge more than 11 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday following strong demand from retail investors for the $953 million share offering.

The Shanghai-listed company, whose customers include General Motors Co and Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi, priced the offering at HK$16.80 per share last week, the top of its HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 marketing range.

Fuyao Glass' Hong Kong-traded shares are indicated to open at HK$18.70, compared with the offer price of HK$16.80, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 1 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)