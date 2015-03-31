(Adds subscription rates, underwriting fees)

HONG KONG, March 31 Shares in Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group soared 16 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday as investors who weren't able to buy into the offering jostled for a piece of the $953 million deal.

The retail portion of the deal was "very significantly over-subscribed," triggering a so-called claw-back rule that forced underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional investors to individuals, Fuyao Glass said in a securities filing on Monday.

The orders from retail investors accounted for more than 45 times the shares on offer, while the institutional tranche of the deal was also "very significantly over-subscribed," it said.

The company's Hong Kong-traded shares rose as high as HK$19.48 in early trading, compared with the offer price of HK$16.80. The benchmark Hang Seng index was up 0.8 percent.

The Shanghai-listed company, whose customers include General Motors Co and Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi, had priced the offering last week at the top of its HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 marketing range.

China Merchants Securities and UBS AG were hired as joint sponsors of the deal, with Goldman Sachs and HSBC also acting as joint global coordinators.

The banks stand to jointly earn up to $33.4 million in commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 2.5 percent underwriting fee and a 1 percent incentive fee, according to the prospectus.