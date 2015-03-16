UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 16 Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group plans to raise up to $950 million in a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The Shanghai-listed company plans to offer about 439 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$7.38 billion ($950.48 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Fuyao Glass, whose customers include General Motors Co and Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi , didn't immediately return a Reuters email request for comment on the stock offering plans. ($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.