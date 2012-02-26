(Corrects existing IMF lending capacity, date of previous G20
MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 The world's leading
economies worked on Sunday to line up a deal in April on a
second global rescue package worth nearly $2 trillion to stop
the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis from spreading and putting
at risk the tentative recovery.
Germany said it would make a decision some time in March on
strengthening Europe's bailout fund, a move other Group of 20
countries say is essential to clear the way for throwing extra
funds into the International Monetary Fund.
The twin proposals would build up massive international
resources by the end of April - when the G20 group next meets -
and convince financial markets they can stem the euro-zone's
deep problems.
It would mark their boldest effort since 2009, when the G20
mustered $1 trillion to help rescue the world economy.
British finance minister George Osborne said there
would be no additional resources committed to the IMF until euro
zone countries bolstered their own efforts to stop
contagion.
"We are prepared to consider IMF resources but only
once we see the colour of the euro zone money and we have not
seen the colour of the euro zone money," he told Sky TV. "I
think that quid pro quo will be clearly established here in
Mexico City."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose
government has taken a tough public line on aid for Greece,
said European leaders will tackle the adequacy of the
region's firewall during March. The issue will be debated
at a European Union summit next week.
Germany's willingness to discuss the size of Europe's
firewall appears to mark an important shift, although Berlin
clearly hopes the extra funding will not be necessary and may
stick to its guns if financial markets continue to improve.
"The month of March goes from March 1 to March 31. It will
be reviewed again, also in the light of the developments that
have since occurred, whether the stated dimension of the
(European bailout) mechanism is enough or not," Schaeuble told
reporters on Saturday.
A government official close to Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Sunday took an even firmer line than Schaeuble's, insisting that
there is enough money in the euro zone's rescue fund, known as
the European Stability Mechanism.
"The German government's position is unchanged: we see no
need to increase the upper limit of the ESM," the official said.
Still, some G20 negotiators are optimistic that Germany will
be on board.
"Everyone in the euro zone and even in European Union is
reasonably happy with combining the ESM and the EFSF, even
Germany, but it is too early to say if this will be decided at
the EU summit at the beginning of March," said Margrethe
Vestager, economy minister of current EU president Denmark.
PUBLIC OPPOSITION
The German government faces public opposition to a second
Greek bailout, and has balked at enlarging Europe's rescue fund
on the grounds that it would undermine efforts to impose fiscal
discipline on indebted countries.
The second Greek bailout package, recently agreed in
principle, needs the approval of Germany's parliament, the
Bundestag. Lawmakers will vote on Monday and it is expected to
pass with opposition support but a poll in the Bild am
Sonntag newspaper on Sunday showed 62 percent of Germans oppose
further aid for Greece.
An agreement by Europe to merge its temporary and permanent
bailout vehicles would create a $1 trillion war chest and open
the door for other G20 countries to meet the IMF's request for
$500-$600 billion in new resources, on top of its current $385
billion in funds.
Put together, this would total around $1.985 trillion in
firepower.
DEBATE ON COMMUNIQUE WORDING
But the G20 has no intention of easing its pressure on
Europe by giving it a strong signal now that new IMF money is in
the bag. Its communique when two days of ministerial meetings
end on Sunday will merely state that the world's leading
economies will review the resources of the IMF in April without
setting a date for a deal, G20 officials said.
Another official said there was debate between the
United States and Europe over whether the communique should say
an increase in the firewall was "essential" or just "important"
to secure an increase in IMF resources.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on
Saturday Europe had come a long way in laying the foundations
for a "credible" crisis response but could not rest there.
"It's important not to rest on that progress... That
progress is in part based on expectations of more progress to
come," he said.
Others also left no doubt the cash is needed to
calm markets and secure economic growth. "In order to overcome
the crisis, you have to get ahead of the curve and have a big
enough bazooka," said Olli Rehn, European Commissioner for
Economic and Monetary Affairs.
Japan's Finance Minister, Jun Azumi, said his country stood
ready to contribute IMF funds once Europe has acted.
"I expect debate on strengthening of the IMF lending
capacity will progress on condition that the problem of Europe's
debt crisis is put to an end by the G20 meeting in Washington in
April," he said.
Finance chiefs in their communique on Sunday will also cite
rising oil prices driven by geopolitical risks as a threat to a
tentative world recovery that is showing signs of strength,
diplomatic sources said.
The price of oil vaulted over $125 a barrel on Friday, the
highest level in nearly 10 months on concerns over Iran's
nuclear ambitions.
Oil-producing members of the G20 said on Saturday they would
take measures to avoid a rise in petroleum prices from hurting
the world economy, Italy's deputy economy minister said.
