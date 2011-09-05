Sept 5 Group of Seven financial leaders, worried
about risks to global growth, are likely to agree this week to
keep monetary policy accommodative, slow fiscal consolidation in
countries where that is possible and implement structural
reforms, a G7 source said.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the United
States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Britain (G7)
meet on Friday in the French port of Marseilles to discuss what
action to take to prop up the slowing global economy.
"The main issue will be the slowdown in the global economy
and what is the best way to tackle that," a G7 official with
knowledge of the preparations for the meeting said.
The source said that there was a sense among G7 countries
that the global economy had entered the most difficult period
since the collapse of Lehman Brothers and that there was a risk
of recession -- either in technical terms, seen as two straight
quarters of contraction, or with positive growth but a widening
output gap.
This was because temporary factors such as high oil prices
were exacerbated by the sovereign debt crisis and the
uncertainty created by the U.S. debt limit debate -- all dealing
a major blow to confidence, the official said.
"There will be an indication that monetary policy will
remain accommodative, and that fiscal consolidation will go on,
but in some countries at a slower pace in the short term," the
G7 official said.
The accommodative monetary policy stance discussions would
include issues such as quantitative easing, the official said.
No official communiqué was planned after the meeting, but
there could be a briefing by France, which will chair the talks,
the official said.
The official said the slower pace of fiscal consolidation
demanded in the short-term in countries that did not face
immediate market pressure would be in return for more fiscal
consolidation sought in 2013, 2014 and 2015, depending on
economic developments in 2012.
Italy is likely to come under pressure to implement
structural reforms to boost its economic growth rate and
therefore ease concerns in the market about its ability to pay
back its public debt of 120 percent of GDP.
The euro zone debt crisis will be discussed at the G7
because it is one of the major reasons for the fall in investor
confidence, but it was unlikely that euro zone countries would
be pressured to do more than already agreed, the source said.
There was unlikely to be pressure, for instance, for the
euro zone to further increase its emergency bailout fund, the
EFSF, because more financial commitments to the fund from
Germany and France could undermine their AAA credit rating.
"The mood is not for finger-pointing, but what we can do
together to address the issues, that have become incredibly more
complicated," the official said.
The G7 is also likely to point to the need for a "rotation
of growth" -- that when developed countries are slowing down,
emerging economies like China and other Asian powerhouses should
pick up the slack.
In this context, the G7 is likely to call for economies with
large current account surpluses to increase domestic demand and
allow their exchange rates to appreciate, the official said.
The G7 is also likely to discuss the IMF's call for further
recapitalisation of European banks, the sources said, but the EU
is likely to stick to its position that bank stress tests last
July were an adequate indication of the sector's capital needs
and that work to address them was already under way.
Japan was likely to bring up the issue of the appreciation
of the yen, but the recent rise of the U.S. dollar against most
major currencies as investors sought a safe haven was likely to
make any currency discussion less sharp, the official said.
There was unlikely to be any agreement on any joint
intervention on the foreign exchange markets, the official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)