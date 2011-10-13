(Refiles to additional subscribers)
By Catherine Bremer and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, Oct 14 G20 finance chiefs and central
bank heads meet in Paris on Friday urgently needing to find a
convincing solution to a deepening euro zone debt crisis that
has fanned fears of a global slide into recession.
A source at the French finance ministry -- which is battling
to flesh out the bones of a crisis resolution plan with Germany
in time for an Oct. 23 European Union summit -- said the euro
zone was more pressing than anything else on the two-day agenda.
"This meeting takes place in a context where the absolute
priority for the success of the G20 is to find the elements for
the stability of the euro zone," the source said.
With impatience growing over the crisis, and its
implications for the rest of the world, finance chiefs from
outside the bloc are expected to speak frankly.
"This meeting is an important staging point before (a G20
summit in) Cannes and a valuable opportunity to put pressure on
the euro zone," said a non-euro zone G20 delegate.
Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty set the tone late on
Thursday, telling reporters before leaving Ottawa that euro zone
actions were short of what is needed.
Unlike in 2009 when the G20 launched a coordinated stimulus
to pull the world out of economic crisis, the forum is at risk
of division as the rest of the world chafes at Europe's
dithering over a debt crisis that started 18 months ago in
Greece, and as Washington and Beijing spar over the yuan.
Paris and Berlin are taking time to agree on how to
recapitalise banks and while Germany favours a second round of
losses for Greek bondholders, Paris is reticent. The two euro
heavyweights also differ on the idea of joint bond issuance for
the euro zone, with Germany loath to see its debt costs rise.
The Franco-German crisis plan is likely to ask banks to
accept big losses on their Greek debt and should lay out a
system for recapitalising troubled banks, whose shares have been
pounded by fears about Greek exposure.
At its core will be an agreement on how to increase the
firepower of the EFSF rescue fund, and it should also set out a
timeframe for ramping up economic coordination, with closer
governance and explicit national laws on balancing budgets.
The G20 may refer to the euro crisis in its communique and
in closing news conferences on Saturday evening, but little else
of substance is likely to be inked in.
CHINA MAY OFFER GROWTH, NO YUAN SHIFT
This week's talks may give the green light to regulators for
new rules on banks deemed 'too big to fail', including capital
surcharges, due to be officially approved in Cannes.
Yet any concrete progress on bigger goals such as setting
parameters to measure global imbalances and reining in commodity
market volatility and speculative capital flows is unlikely to
come before a Nov. 3-4 summit in Cannes, where France passes the
G20 baton to Mexico.
The finance ministry source said that for Cannes France
hoped to have two or three measures agreed for countries showing
imbalances: consolidation measures for those with high deficits
and stimulus measures for those with surpluses.
"We are going to try to make some progress and obtain,
perhaps not tomorrow or Saturday but by Cannes, a list of
measures country by country which corresponds to what is needed
to relaunch global economic activity," he said. "These must be
measures which will have an impact on the real economy."
A separate G20 source said after preparatory talks late on
Thursday that China would commit in Paris to boost its
consumption through a five-year plan, via households and
companies as well as infrastructure, as the G20 seeks tough
fiscal commitments from the euro zone and the United States.
The G20 countries make up 85 percent of global output.
An April G20 meeting placed seven large economies under
review -- the debt-burdened United States, export-rich China,
France, Britain, Germany, Japan and India. Officials have said
privately the aim was to get Beijing to discuss the yuan, and
China's cooperation is essential to the success of the process.
France has dangled the prospect of the yuan entering the
basket of currencies making up the IMF's Special Drawing Right
(SDR) in a bid to divert the debate away from its value and onto
the criteria of free "usability" required for this.
The euro zone crisis has derailed Sarkozy's hopes of using
his G20 presidency to launch a fundamental rethink of the global
financial system and its reliance on the U.S. dollar.
China and the United States sparred this week over a U.S.
Senate bill to press Beijing to raise the yuan's value, and the
issue is likely to create a sideshow at the G20 talks, even if
the euro zone crisis pushes it off centre stage.
"China won't play a big role at the meeting," said He Fan,
deputy head of the Institute of World Economics & Politics at
the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences government think tank.
"China cannot do much over the European debt crisis. China
will not buy European bonds on a large scale. There are not many
choices out there. Italy is the biggest bond issuer in Europe,
but I doubt China will buy its bonds. The question for China is
how to safeguard its investment in Europe," He said.
He added that China could participate in a multilateral
framework for rescuing European banks, such as via the IMF.
A G20 official told Reuters on his way out of talks on
Thursday that China and Japan were both open to lending more
funds to the IMF to help with the euro zone crisis.
Two other sources said several BRICS countries, notably
India, China and Brazil, favoured bolstering the IMF's capital
as a way to contribute to a rescue for Greece, but without
altering voting rights in the lender.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega also said this week
that extra IMF support may be debated.
