(Adds detail on IMF proposals, fresh quotes)
* Euro crisis wipes all else off agenda, French finmin
source says
* Japan: learn from Tokyo's experience, go for big bank
recapitalisation
* France, Germany thrash out crisis action plan for Oct. 23
EU summit
* BRICS favour boosting IMF capital
By Francesca Landini and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, Oct 14 The euro zone debt crisis will
dominate a summit of G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads
in Paris, with a downgrade of Spain's credit rating highlighting
the risk of a much larger economy than Greece coming under
threat.
French and German officials are trying to put flesh on the
bones of a crisis resolution plan in time for a European Union
summit on Oct. 23 and parallel discussions are taking place on
the need to give the International Monetary Fund more firepower.
South Africa's finance minister said the IMF and euro zone's
EFSF rescue fund were ill equipped to deal with a worsening euro
crisis that spreads beyond Greece.
"The resources available in the EFSF and IMF are not
adequate if the contagion is going to spread any further,"
Pravin Gordhan said in Paris.
Fears about the damage a default by Greece -- and possibly
others -- could inflict on the financial system have driven a
confidence-sapping bout of market volatility since late July,
with global stocks falling 17 percent from their
2011 high in May.
Underlining the challenge for European policymakers,
Standard and Poor's cut Spain's long-term credit rating, citing
the country's high unemployment, tightening credit and high
private sector debt.
"This meeting takes place in a context where the absolute
priority for the success of the G20 is to find the elements for
the stability of the euro zone," a source at the French finance
ministry said.
With impatience growing, finance chiefs from outside the
bloc are expected to speak frankly.
"This meeting is an important staging point before (a Nov.
3/4 G20 leaders summit in) Cannes and a valuable opportunity to
put pressure on the euro zone," said a non-euro zone G20
delegate.
DIVISION
Unlike in 2009 when the G20 launched coordinated stimulus to
pull the world out of crisis, the rest of the world is chafing
at Europe's slow response while Washington and Beijing are
sparring over the yuan currency.
A Franco-German crisis plan is likely to ask banks to accept
bigger losses on their Greek debt than the 21 percent spelled
out in a July plan for a second bailout of Athens, which now
looks insufficient.
"It will be more, that's more or less certain," French
Finance Minister Francois Baroin, who is hosting the Paris
talks, said in an interview on Europe 1 radio.
It should also lay out a system for recapitalising banks and
plans to leverage the euro zone's European Financial Stability
Facility to give it more punch.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he would share with
his G20 counterparts Japan's "bitter experience" of failing to
contain its 1990s banking crisis by doing too little, too
late.
Whilst the EFSF has the resources to cope with bailouts for
Greece, Portugal and Ireland, it would be overwhelmed by the
need to rescue a bigger economy such as Italy or Spain which
have come under market attack.
"We see heightened risks to Spain's growth prospects due to
high unemployment, tighter financial conditions, the still high
level of private sector debt, and the likely economic slowdown
in Spain's main trading partners," S&P said.
The most effective method would be to turn the EFSF into a
bank so it could draw on European Central Bank resources. Both
Germany and the ECB are opposed to that.
The G20 may refer to the euro crisis in its communique and
in closing news conferences on Saturday evening, but little else
of substance is likely to be inked in with the EU summit in nine
day's time the make-or-break moment.
MORE FOR IMF?
G20 sources said most BRICS economies were in favour of
bolstering the IMF's capital as a crisis-fighting tool.
"We have said this before and have conveyed this again, that
if emerging economies and the BRICS are called upon to
contribute, we can do it via the International Monetary Fund,"
one of the sources said. "India is open to it, China and Brazil
are also okay with the idea."
The United States insists the IMF has plentiful resources.
Another G20 source said the IMF would present a plan which
had broad support to its executive board to make short-term
credit lines available to fundamentally healthy countries hit by
liquidity crises. It could aid euro zone countries hit by the
current crisis of confidence in the bloc's sovereign debt.
The Paris meeting may give the green light to regulators for
new rules on banks deemed 'too big to fail', including capital
surcharges, due to be officially approved in Cannes.
Any real progress on bigger goals such as setting parameters
to measure global imbalances and reining in speculative capital
flows is unlikely to come before a Nov. 3-4 summit in Cannes,
where France passes the G20 baton to Mexico.
The French finance ministry source said that for Cannes,
France hoped to have two or three measures agreed for countries
showing imbalances: consolidation measures for those with high
deficits and stimulus measures for those with surpluses.
"We are going to try to make some progress and obtain,
perhaps not tomorrow or Saturday but by Cannes, a list of
measures country by country," he said. "These must be measures
which will have an impact on the real economy."
A separate G20 source said after preparatory talks late on
Thursday that China would commit in Paris to boost its
consumption through a five-year plan, via households and
companies as well as infrastructure.
The G20 countries make up 85 percent of global output.
An April G20 meeting placed seven large economies under
review -- the debt-burdened United States, export driven China
and the economies of France, Britain, Germany, Japan and India.
Officials have said privately the aim was to get Beijing to
discuss the yuan, and China's cooperation is essential to the
success of the process.
But the euro zone crisis has derailed French President
Nicolas Sarkozy's hopes of using his G20 presidency to launch a
fundamental rethink of the global financial system and its
reliance on the U.S. dollar.
China and the United States sparred this week over a U.S.
Senate bill to press Beijing to raise the yuan's value, and the
issue is likely to create a sideshow at the G20 talks, even if
the euro zone crisis pushes it off centre stage.
