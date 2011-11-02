CANNES, France Nov 2 Following are comments on Wednesday by policymakers attending the meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies in Cannes, France.

CHINESE DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER ZHU GUANGYAO

"The EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) is a crucial part of Europe's strategy to tackle its debt crisis. The EFSF is part of China's investment of its foreign exchange reserves. The fund has not establised details of its investment options so we still can't talk about the issue of investing.

"We have confidence in Europe. We hope the European Union and the euro zone will implement these crucial plans to stabilise financial markets and foster economic growth."

On Greece: "Like our European friends, we did not expect the Greek (call for a) referendum. It was an independent decision taken by Greece. I hope this period of uncertainty would be contained."

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"Of late, I have never seen as much determination and decisiveness to act in a coordinated fashion.

"Of course there are hiccups on the road, sometimes major hiccups, but what matters is what has been agreed on Oct. 26 ... and the resilience and the determination of the European partners."

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

"A week ago, 17 of us took decisions together. We will not accept that somebody backs away from those decisions."

"We took solid decisions on Oct. 26 and 27 in Brussels and we want the decisions we took to be applied in a coordinated and concerted way. The situation is serious and so we have above all to be coherent and consistent."

CLARA GAYMARD, CEO GENERAL ELECTRIC, FRANCE

"The Greek crisis will be solved one way or the other. This is an uncertainty that will be overcome. What is happening now, more importantly, is that Europe has taken the euro's destiny in its hands.

"We should clearly separate the issue of the Greek crisis... from the question of the euro and of Europe, which have made enormous headway over the past weeks." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Gui Qing Koh, Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Catherine Bremer/Ruth Pitchford)