CANNES, France Nov 2 Following are comments on
Wednesday by policymakers attending the meeting of leaders of
the Group of 20 leading economies in Cannes, France.
GREEK PRIME MINISTER GEORGE PAPANDREOU
"The Greek people want us to remain in the euro zone.
"I believe the Greek people are wise and capable of making
the right decision for the benefit of our country.
"We are part of the euro zone and we are proud to be part of
the euro zone.
"Being part of the euro zone means having many rights and
also obligations. We can live up to these obligations.
"I do believe there is a wide consensus among the Greek
people and that's why I want the Greek people to speak."
FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
"We said clearly to the Greek authorities that the EU, like
the IMF, cannot envisage paying the sixth tranche until Greece
has adopted the package and all uncertainty has been lifted.
"We cannot commit the money of taxpayers ... until the rules
that were agreed on Oct. 27 are respected. Without that, neither
Europe nor the IMF can pay a single cent.
"At the end of the day, the question that must be asked is
the following: Does Greece want to remain in the euro or not?
"If there must be a referendum, it must be as soon as
possible. We appreciate that (Papandreou) said it could be the
4th or 5th of December.
"We wish to continue with the euro with our Greek friends
... But there are rules that form the stability pact. It's up to
Greece to decide if they want to continue the adventure with us.
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"We want Greece to stay in the euro zone, but if the Greek
population says that the demands associated with it, that the
solidarity is too onerous, then we won't give up the euro.
"The decisions we took on the 27th of October were right but
we have to implement them in an accelerated fashion.
"The euro as a whole must remain stable. We would prefer to
ensure this with Greece rather than without it. But the top
priority is stability.
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
On Greece: "As soon as the referendum is completed, and all
uncertainty removed, I will make a recommendation to the IMF
executive board regarding the sixth tranche of our loan to
support Greece's economic program.
"I was very pleased to hear from the (Greek) prime minister
that his proposed referendum will take place very early and
could help to expedite the continuation of discussions.
"I hope that this whole thing can be closed and completed
before mid-December -- I think that is important from a cash
point of view.
On euro zone crisis: "Of late, I have never seen as much
determination and decisiveness to act in a coordinated fashion.
"Of course there are hiccups on the road, sometimes major
hiccups, but what matters is what has been agreed on Oct. 26 ...
and the resilience and the determination of the European
partners.
"I was very pleased to see there is determination on the
part of the partners to actually respect and accelerate the
agreement that was reached on October 27. That's very very
important."
CHINESE DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER ZHU GUANGYAO
"The EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) is a
crucial part of Europe's strategy to tackle its debt crisis. The
EFSF is part of China's investment of its foreign exchange
reserves. The fund has not established details of its investment
options so we still can't talk about the issue of investing.
"We have confidence in Europe. We hope the European Union
and the euro zone will implement these crucial plans to
stabilise financial markets and foster economic growth."
On Greece: "Like our European friends, we did not expect the
Greek (call for a) referendum. It was an independent decision
taken by Greece. I hope this period of uncertainty would be
contained."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"The referendum will take place on December 4th. The
question of the disbursement depends on the yes or no of the
Greek people.
"Greece had 8 billion euros. Greece has lost 8 billion euros
with the decision to put these questions to a referendum. That's
a pity.
"A week ago, 17 of us took decisions together. We will not
accept that somebody backs away from those decisions."
"We took solid decisions on Oct. 26 and 27 in Brussels and
we want the decisions we took to be applied in a coordinated and
concerted way. The situation is serious and so we have above all
to be coherent and consistent."
CLARA GAYMARD, CEO GENERAL ELECTRIC, FRANCE
"The Greek crisis will be solved one way or the other. This
is an uncertainty that will be overcome. What is happening now,
more importantly, is that Europe has taken the euro's destiny in
its hands.
"We should clearly separate the issue of the Greek crisis...
from the question of the euro and of Europe, which have made
enormous headway over the past weeks."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Gui Qing Koh, Emmanuel Jarry,
Daniel Flynn, Noah Barkin, Marie Maitre and Catherine Bremer;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)