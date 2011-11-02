CANNES, France Nov 2 Following are comments on Wednesday by policymakers attending the meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies in Cannes, France.

GREEK PRIME MINISTER GEORGE PAPANDREOU

"The Greek people want us to remain in the euro zone.

"I believe the Greek people are wise and capable of making the right decision for the benefit of our country.

"We are part of the euro zone and we are proud to be part of the euro zone.

"Being part of the euro zone means having many rights and also obligations. We can live up to these obligations.

"I do believe there is a wide consensus among the Greek people and that's why I want the Greek people to speak."

FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY

"We said clearly to the Greek authorities that the EU, like the IMF, cannot envisage paying the sixth tranche until Greece has adopted the package and all uncertainty has been lifted.

"We cannot commit the money of taxpayers ... until the rules that were agreed on Oct. 27 are respected. Without that, neither Europe nor the IMF can pay a single cent.

"At the end of the day, the question that must be asked is the following: Does Greece want to remain in the euro or not?

"If there must be a referendum, it must be as soon as possible. We appreciate that (Papandreou) said it could be the 4th or 5th of December.

"We wish to continue with the euro with our Greek friends ... But there are rules that form the stability pact. It's up to Greece to decide if they want to continue the adventure with us.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"We want Greece to stay in the euro zone, but if the Greek population says that the demands associated with it, that the solidarity is too onerous, then we won't give up the euro.

"The decisions we took on the 27th of October were right but we have to implement them in an accelerated fashion.

"The euro as a whole must remain stable. We would prefer to ensure this with Greece rather than without it. But the top priority is stability.

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

On Greece: "As soon as the referendum is completed, and all uncertainty removed, I will make a recommendation to the IMF executive board regarding the sixth tranche of our loan to support Greece's economic program.

"I was very pleased to hear from the (Greek) prime minister that his proposed referendum will take place very early and could help to expedite the continuation of discussions.

"I hope that this whole thing can be closed and completed before mid-December -- I think that is important from a cash point of view.

On euro zone crisis: "Of late, I have never seen as much determination and decisiveness to act in a coordinated fashion.

"Of course there are hiccups on the road, sometimes major hiccups, but what matters is what has been agreed on Oct. 26 ... and the resilience and the determination of the European partners.

"I was very pleased to see there is determination on the part of the partners to actually respect and accelerate the agreement that was reached on October 27. That's very very important."

CHINESE DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER ZHU GUANGYAO

"The EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) is a crucial part of Europe's strategy to tackle its debt crisis. The EFSF is part of China's investment of its foreign exchange reserves. The fund has not established details of its investment options so we still can't talk about the issue of investing.

"We have confidence in Europe. We hope the European Union and the euro zone will implement these crucial plans to stabilise financial markets and foster economic growth."

On Greece: "Like our European friends, we did not expect the Greek (call for a) referendum. It was an independent decision taken by Greece. I hope this period of uncertainty would be contained."

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

"The referendum will take place on December 4th. The question of the disbursement depends on the yes or no of the Greek people.

"Greece had 8 billion euros. Greece has lost 8 billion euros with the decision to put these questions to a referendum. That's a pity.

"A week ago, 17 of us took decisions together. We will not accept that somebody backs away from those decisions."

"We took solid decisions on Oct. 26 and 27 in Brussels and we want the decisions we took to be applied in a coordinated and concerted way. The situation is serious and so we have above all to be coherent and consistent."

CLARA GAYMARD, CEO GENERAL ELECTRIC, FRANCE

"The Greek crisis will be solved one way or the other. This is an uncertainty that will be overcome. What is happening now, more importantly, is that Europe has taken the euro's destiny in its hands.

"We should clearly separate the issue of the Greek crisis... from the question of the euro and of Europe, which have made enormous headway over the past weeks." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Gui Qing Koh, Emmanuel Jarry, Daniel Flynn, Noah Barkin, Marie Maitre and Catherine Bremer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)