CANNES, France Nov 2 Following are comments on
Wednesday by policymakers attending the meeting of leaders of
the Group of 20 leading economies in Cannes, France.
CHINESE DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER ZHU GUANGYAO
"The EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) is a
crucial part of Europe's strategy to tackle its debt crisis. The
EFSF is part of China's investment of its foreign exchange
reserves. The fund has not establised details of its investment
options so we still can't talk about the issue of investing.
"We have confidence in Europe. We hope the European Union
and the euro zone will implement these crucial plans to
stabilise financial markets and foster economic growth."
On Greece: "Like our European friends, we did not expect the
Greek (call for a) referendum. It was an independent decision
taken by Greece. I hope this period of uncertainty would be
contained."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"Of late, I have never seen as much determination and
decisiveness to act in a coordinated fashion.
"Of course there are hiccups on the road, sometimes major
hiccups, but what matters is what has been agreed on Oct. 26 ...
and the resilience and the determination of the European
partners."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"A week ago, 17 of us took decisions together. We will not
accept that somebody backs away from those decisions."
"We took solid decisions on Oct. 26 and 27 in Brussels and
we want the decisions we took to be applied in a coordinated and
concerted way. The situation is serious and so we have above all
to be coherent and consistent."
CLARA GAYMARD, CEO GENERAL ELECTRIC, FRANCE
"The Greek crisis will be solved one way or the other. This
is an uncertainty that will be overcome. What is happening now,
more importantly, is that Europe has taken the euro's destiny in
its hands.
"We should clearly separate the issue of the Greek crisis...
from the question of the euro and of Europe, which have made
enormous headway over the past weeks."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Gui Qing Koh, Emmanuel Jarry;
Editing by Catherine Bremer/Ruth Pitchford)