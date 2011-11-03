CANNES, France Nov 4 G20 leaders meeting in southern France will try to look beyond a Greek drama that has shaken their annual gathering and agree on measures that will convince markets the risk of further euro zone contagion can be stemmed.

Delegates gathered in the Riviera resort of Cannes for two-day talks that were meant to send a calming message to markets instead found themselves watching the euro zone battle to snuff out its biggest fire yet as Greece threw a rescue deal into question and seemed on the brink of quitting the euro.

On Friday, heads of state from the 20 major economies will focus on ways to ramp up the IMF's resources and build a financial firewall to protect vulnerable euro zone peripherals like Italy and Spain from a possible Greek default.

"I don't think the market has confidence in EFSF leveraging, so I said the euro zone needs to set up a firewall and enhance concrete measures," Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said after a working dinner with his counterparts.

A Spanish official told Reuters the focus of euro zone talks on Thursday had been on speeding up and strengthening firewall measures, including bigger credit lines for peripheral states.

Other G20 sources said IMF resource talks were looking at a rollback of the fund's New Agreements to Borrow (NABS), due to expire next year, and the injection of billions of dollars into the global economy through a special allocation of its Special Drawing Rights. Some sources said the euro zone countries were discussing pooling their new allocations to boost resources.

"It all depends on Sarkozy, how hard he pushes," one said.

With Greece's future in the euro zone likely to be decided by a vote of confidence in Prime Minister George Papandreou on Friday, analysts are already eyeing Italy as a test case for the anti-crisis package agreed in Brussels last week.

"Italy holds the key to the eurozone debt crisis," BNP Paribas analyst Luigi Speranza wrote in a research note late on Thursday. "Developments in Italy are a crucial test for the credibility of the anti-crisis framework set up by the EU."

Concern is growing that Italy, the euro area's No. 3 economy and biggest government bond market, could go the way of Greece and require a bailout without rapid action.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose grasp on power is seen as increasingly tenuous, has promised to make deep reforms, balance the budget in 2013 and trim the public debt from 120 percent of GDP; but there are doubts about his commitment.

A clause in a draft communique for the Cannes summit, obtained by Reuters, showed Italy would only be held to bring its budget "close to" balance in 2013 as part of a package of economic pledges aimed at reducing economic imbalances.

U.S. President Barack Obama, EU leaders, the IMF and ECB heads pressed Berlusconi on the sidelines in Cannes for target dates for labour, pension and privatisation measures for which he failed to win backing from his divided cabinet just before flying to Cannes.

SARKOZY AMBITIONS OVERTAKEN

The fast-moving Greek fiasco dominated the last meeting of France's G20 presidency and crushed any hopes by President Nicolas Sarkozy of making a last-minute breakthrough on big early goals such as rethinking the global monetary system.

Obama held a late-night meeting with euro zone leaders after a summit dinner had ended to talk further about a debt fiasco which is threatening to derail the world's recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades, euro zone sources said.

The meeting included Sarkozy, his German counterpart Angela Merkel, Berlusconi the heads of the ECB, IMF, the European Council and the European Commission. "The most important aspect of our task over the next two days is to resolve the financial crisis here in Europe," Obama said earlier on Thursday.

The draft statement seen by Reuters showed the G20 is considering an IMF proposal to create a new short-term credit line to help countries hit by crippling economic shocks.

Its plans to ramp up SDRs should also help manage fears rippling through markets over Europe's crisis.

"The crisis in Europe is causing a global systemic crisis including Asia. Rather than creating a new global framework, everyone is expecting the IMF to become more proactive," said Azumi. "The focus of debate is how to set up a firewall but we consider that the IMF should become one big wall."

Several sessions of gruelling talks ahead of this week's G20 summit had patched over differences between Sarkozy and Merkel about how to fix Europe's debt woes and led to an Oct. 27 deal they had hoped would reassure markets.

Yet news Papandreou's call on Monday for a referendum on Greek measures in the agreement appeared to turn the deal on its head, until Sarkozy and Merkel summoned the prime minister to Cannes and ordered him to step into line or lose crucial aid.

Final G20 sessions on Friday will focus on largely agreed topics like commodity transparency and financial regulation issues like the risks posed by high-frequency trading. (Writing By Catherine Bremer)