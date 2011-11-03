By Luke Baker and Daniel Flynn
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France Nov 4 G20 leaders meeting in
southern France will try to look beyond a Greek drama that has
shaken their annual gathering and agree on measures that will
convince markets the risk of further euro zone contagion can be
stemmed.
Delegates gathered in the Riviera resort of Cannes for
two-day talks that were meant to send a calming message to
markets instead found themselves watching the euro zone battle
to snuff out its biggest fire yet as Greece threw a rescue deal
into question and seemed on the brink of quitting the euro.
On Friday, heads of state from the 20 major economies will
focus on ways to ramp up the IMF's resources and build a
financial firewall to protect vulnerable euro zone peripherals
like Italy and Spain from a possible Greek default.
"I don't think the market has confidence in EFSF leveraging,
so I said the euro zone needs to set up a firewall and enhance
concrete measures," Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said
after a working dinner with his counterparts.
A Spanish official told Reuters the focus of euro zone talks
on Thursday had been on speeding up and strengthening firewall
measures, including bigger credit lines for peripheral states.
Other G20 sources said IMF resource talks were looking at a
rollback of the fund's New Agreements to Borrow (NABS), due to
expire next year, and the injection of billions of dollars into
the global economy through a special allocation of its Special
Drawing Rights. Some sources said the euro zone countries were
discussing pooling their new allocations to boost resources.
"It all depends on Sarkozy, how hard he pushes," one said.
With Greece's future in the euro zone likely to be decided
by a vote of confidence in Prime Minister George Papandreou on
Friday, analysts are already eyeing Italy as a test case for the
anti-crisis package agreed in Brussels last week.
"Italy holds the key to the eurozone debt crisis," BNP
Paribas analyst Luigi Speranza wrote in a research note late on
Thursday. "Developments in Italy are a crucial test for the
credibility of the anti-crisis framework set up by the EU."
Concern is growing that Italy, the euro area's No. 3 economy
and biggest government bond market, could go the way of Greece
and require a bailout without rapid action.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose grasp on power is
seen as increasingly tenuous, has promised to make deep reforms,
balance the budget in 2013 and trim the public debt from 120
percent of GDP; but there are doubts about his commitment.
A clause in a draft communique for the Cannes summit,
obtained by Reuters, showed Italy would only be held to bring
its budget "close to" balance in 2013 as part of a package of
economic pledges aimed at reducing economic imbalances.
U.S. President Barack Obama, EU leaders, the IMF and ECB
heads pressed Berlusconi on the sidelines in Cannes for target
dates for labour, pension and privatisation measures for which
he failed to win backing from his divided cabinet just before
flying to Cannes.
SARKOZY AMBITIONS OVERTAKEN
The fast-moving Greek fiasco dominated the last meeting of
France's G20 presidency and crushed any hopes by President
Nicolas Sarkozy of making a last-minute breakthrough on big
early goals such as rethinking the global monetary system.
Obama held a late-night meeting with euro zone leaders after
a summit dinner had ended to talk further about a debt fiasco
which is threatening to derail the world's recovery from its
worst financial crisis in decades, euro zone sources said.
The meeting included Sarkozy, his German counterpart Angela
Merkel, Berlusconi the heads of the ECB, IMF, the European
Council and the European Commission. "The most important aspect
of our task over the next two days is to resolve the financial
crisis here in Europe," Obama said earlier on Thursday.
The draft statement seen by Reuters showed the G20 is
considering an IMF proposal to create a new short-term credit
line to help countries hit by crippling economic shocks.
Its plans to ramp up SDRs should also help manage fears
rippling through markets over Europe's crisis.
"The crisis in Europe is causing a global systemic crisis
including Asia. Rather than creating a new global framework,
everyone is expecting the IMF to become more proactive," said
Azumi. "The focus of debate is how to set up a firewall but we
consider that the IMF should become one big wall."
Several sessions of gruelling talks ahead of this week's G20
summit had patched over differences between Sarkozy and Merkel
about how to fix Europe's debt woes and led to an Oct. 27 deal
they had hoped would reassure markets.
Yet news Papandreou's call on Monday for a referendum on
Greek measures in the agreement appeared to turn the deal on its
head, until Sarkozy and Merkel summoned the prime minister to
Cannes and ordered him to step into line or lose crucial aid.
Final G20 sessions on Friday will focus on largely agreed
topics like commodity transparency and financial regulation
issues like the risks posed by high-frequency trading.
(Writing By Catherine Bremer)