* Communique won't single out Japan on forex
* Drops G7 demand that economic policy mustn't target FX
* ECB says euro trading at long-term average
* U.S. blocking deficit-reduction pledge - sources
* China opposes line on exchange rate targeting
By Jan Strupczewski and Tetsushi Kajimoto
MOSCOW, Feb 15 The Group of 20 nations will not
single out Japan over the weak yen and will disregard a call
from G7 powers to refrain from using economic policy to target
exchange rates, according to a text drafted for finance leaders.
A G20 delegate who has seen the communique - prepared by
finance officials for their bosses - also said it would make no
direct mention of new debt-cutting targets, something Germany is
pressing for but which the United States wanted struck out.
If adopted by G20 finance ministers and central bankers
meeting in Moscow on Friday and Saturday, Japan will escape any
censure for its expansionary policies which have driven the yen
lower and drawn demands for action from some quarters.
"There will not be a heavy clash about currencies in the
end, because nobody can risk such a negative signal," said
another G20 delegation source.
The currency market was thrown into turmoil this week after
the Group of Seven - the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain,
France, Canada and Italy - issued a joint statement stating that
domestic economic policy must not be used to target currencies,
which must remain determined by the market.
Tokyo said that reflected agreement that its bold monetary
and fiscal policies were appropriate but the show of unity was
shattered by off-the-record briefings critical of Japan.
The G20 draft merely sticks to previous language on the need
to avoid excessive currency volatility, the delegate said.
The yen has fallen by around 20 percent since November.
Having firmed earlier on Friday, it turned tail and dropped
about 0.6 percent against the dollar and euro
in response to the communique details.
"Although this week has been marked by volatility
surrounding G7 and G20, it appears the path to currency weakness
will remain intact," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.
One senior G20 source said any reference to targeting
exchange rates was also not acceptable to China, which is the
world's No.2 economy and holds much of its $3.3 trillion in
foreign reserves in U.S. Treasury bonds.
After a working dinner, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said he had heard no criticism of his country's policies.
"We explained our stance and other countries voiced no such
opinions as approval or objection," Aso told reporters. "We
stick to our policy, and consequently it (the yen weakening)
happened. But that was not our target. Our target is getting out
of recession and deflation."
"NO CURRENCY WAR"
Officials lined up to pour cold water on talk of a currency
war where countries indulge in competitive devaluations.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said recent
sparring over currencies was "inappropriate, fruitless and
self-defeating" and U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard warned
against "loose talk".
France has been a lone voice calling for euro exchange rate
targets. Draghi said the currency was trading in line with
long-term averages, a point endorsed by International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde.
"The current talk of currency wars is overblown," she told
the G20 ministers and central bankers. "There is no major
deviation from fair value of major currencies."
Other policymakers in Moscow said Japan's aggressive fiscal
and monetary expansion aimed at raising the inflation rate to 2
percent was to be welcomed if it boosted growth.
Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan indicated support for
Japan's monetary policy saying "everybody's got a stake" in its
ability to foster growth.
And Indonesia, one of the rising Asia-Pacific economies,
said it was also less concerned about the exchange rate of the
yen than about Japanese recovery.
"If the Japanese increase their domestic demand it will help
Indonesia, especially from the export side," said Hartadi
Sarwono, deputy central bank governor.
Others have noted that the United States has created vast
amounts of new money just as the Bank of Japan has, although
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank
was acting in line with the G7 statement, "using domestic policy
tools to advance domestic objectives".
GROWTH VS AUSTERITY
The meeting in Moscow of ministers from the G20 nations,
which account for 90 percent of the world's gross domestic
product and two-thirds of its population, also looked set to lay
bare differences over the balance between growth and austerity
policies.
The draft communique reflected a row brewing between Europe
and the United States over extending a promise to reduce budget
deficits beyond 2016. A pact struck in Toronto in 2010 will
expire this year if leaders fail to agree to extend it at a G20
summit of leaders in St Petersburg in September.
The G20 put together a huge financial backstop to halt a
market meltdown in 2009 but has failed to reach those heights
since. At successive meetings, Germany has pressed the United
States and others to do more to tackle their debts. Washington
in turn has urged Berlin to do more to increase demand.
"It's very important to calibrate the pace of fiscal
consolidation," Brainard said. "It's ... important to see demand
in the euro area and some of that must take place through
internal rebalancing."
There will be no direct mention of fiscal targets, in
response to U.S. pressure, reflecting its focus on running
expansive policies until unemployment falls, the G20 delegate
said.
Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, addressing the
working dinner, said the growth versus austerity debate
represented a "false dichotomy" that should not preclude action
to boost jobs and growth now while targeting balanced budgets
later.