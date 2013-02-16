* G20 finance officials declare no "currency wars"
* Underline need to restore growth before cutting debts
* Japan escapes direct criticism over currency policy
* Communique hardened up, closer to G7 FX statement
By Gernot Heller and Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, Feb 16 The Group of 20 nations declared
on Saturday there would be no 'currency war' and deferred plans
to set new debt-cutting targets in an indication of concern
about the fragile state of the world economy.
Japan's expansive policies, which have driven down the yen,
escaped criticism in a statement agreed in Moscow by financial
policymakers from the G20, which groups developed and emerging
markets and accounts for 90 percent of the world economy.
After late-night talks, finance ministers and central
bankers agreed on wording closer than expected to a joint
statement issued last Tuesday by the Group of Seven rich nations
backing market-determined exchange rates.
A draft communique seen by delegates on Friday had steered
clear of the G7's call for fiscal and monetary policy not to be
targeted at exchange rates but the final version included a G20
commitment to refrain from competitive devaluations and stated
monetary policy would be directed at price stability and growth.
"The language has been strengthened since our discussions
last night," Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told
reporters. "It's stronger than it was, but it was quite clear
last night that everyone around the table wants to avoid any
sort of currency disputes."
The communique, seen by Reuters ahead of publication, did
not single out Japan for aggressive monetary and fiscal
policies that have seen the yen drop 20 percent.
The statement reflected a substantial, but not complete,
endorsement of Tuesday's statement by the G7 nations - the
United States, Japan, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and
Italy.
"We all agreed on the fact that we refuse to enter any
currency war," French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told
reporters.
NO FISCAL TARGETS
The text also contained a commitment to credible medium-term
fiscal strategy, but stopped short of setting specific goals.
A debt-cutting pact struck in Toronto in 2010 will expire
this year if leaders fail to agree to extend it at a G20 summit
of leaders in St Petersburg in September.
"Advanced economies will develop credible medium-term fiscal
strategies ... by the St. Petersburg summit," the communique
said.
The United States, which has resorted to massive monetary
stimulus and higher government borrowing to drive growth and cut
jobless queues, blocked a push from Europe to commit to reducing
budget deficits.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the G20 had
failed to reach agreement on medium-term budget deficit levels.
"We expect by April countries will have made progress on
reaching a balanced approach to establishing new budget
indicators on both, deficit and the level of government debt,"
Siluanov said.
Russia, this year's chair of the G20, also expressed concern
about ultra-loose policies that it and other big emerging
economies say could store up trouble for later.
Siluanov said a rebalancing of global growth required more
than an adjustment of exchange rates.
"Structural reforms in all countries, either with a positive
or negative balance of payments, should play a bigger role," he
said, adding that spillover effects of unconventional monetary
policy, conducted by central banks in some countries, should be
closely monitored.
The G20 put together a huge financial backstop to halt a
market meltdown in 2009 but has failed to reach those heights
since. At successive meetings, Germany has pressed the United
States and others to do more to tackle their debts. Washington
in turn has urged Berlin to do more to increase demand.
On currencies, the G20 text reiterated its commitment last
November, to move towards "exchange rate flexibility to reflect
underlying fundamentals and avoid persistent exchange rate
misalignments".
"The G7 made a very clear statement this week. I think
you'll see the G20 echo what was said, and say that currencies
should not be used as a tool of competitive devaluation,"
Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, said in Moscow.
"Countries shouldn't make the mistake of the past of using
currencies as a tool of economic warfare."