LONDON May 9 Some of the world's most powerful
finance chiefs will meet in an English stately home on Friday
and Saturday to try to speed up banking and finance reforms,
with Cyprus' near meltdown fresh in their minds.
Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group
of Seven industrialized economies probably will not break new
ground on how to fix the weak world economy as discussions at
the International Monetary Fund took place just three weeks ago.
Officials from two of the G7 economies said the talks - on
Friday and Saturday at a 17th-century country house 40 miles
northwest of London - were likely to focus more on the slow
progress of reforms to banking and finance around the world.
"It's very rare for a G7 to focus on financial regulation,"
one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The emergency rescue of Cyprus in March acted as a reminder
of the need to finish an overhaul of the banking sector, five
years after the financial crisis began.
"It makes sense for the G7 financial leaders to send out a
message, from high up, that global efforts to ensure financial
stability via appropriate regulation must continue," the
official said.
Germany may come under renewed pressure to give more support
to a banking union in the euro zone as it did at the recent
IMF/G20 meeting in Washington. The idea was proposed last year
to help strengthen the single currency area but Berlin worries
it may foot the bill for future bank bailouts.
While the first step - to create a single bank supervisor
under the European Central Bank - looks set to be in place by
mid-2014, a second pillar, a 'resolution' agency and fund to
close failed banks, is in doubt. And there is little prospect
that a third leg, a single deposit guarantee scheme, will ever
see the light of day.
"We welcome those discussions," a senior U.S. Treasury
official told reporters in Washington. "I think Cyprus just
further highlighted the importance of moving to break that
feedback loop between sovereigns and bank balance sheets."
Another G7 official said new rules for derivatives trading
and the Basel III plan for minimum bank capital levels were
running behind schedule and would be among the issues the G7
would discuss, as well as the risk of a reversal in soaring
share prices in some countries which contrasts with weak growth.
But some of the officials said they said they did not know
why Britain, which is chairing the G7, had called the meeting.
"I am really annoyed that I've got to give up my weekend for
this," one complained, adding the talks could have taken place
on the sidelines of IMF's meetings in Washington in mid-April.
A British finance ministry official said there was value in
informal talks among the world's biggest industrialized
economies but declined to comment on the agenda.
CHANGED ROLE FOR GROUP OF SEVEN
G7 finance ministers and central bank governors used to hold
global markets in their thrall when they met, given the combined
financial firepower of the group's members - the United States,
Germany, Japan, Britain, Italy, France and Canada.
But it lost its mantle as the main forum for thrashing out
differences over the global economy in 2009 when responsibility
was passed to the wider Group of 20 which includes emerging
heavyweights such as China, Brazil and India.
Since then, the G7 has met on the sidelines of G20 and IMF
meetings but has held few standalone meetings although officials
say the smaller grouping makes for more open discussion.
"As often is the case, the G7 is a photo opportunity. But
it's important that it stays together as a forum to address the
issues," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at
Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The U.S. official said Washington would keep up its calls on
Europe to boost demand and maintain its focus on Japan's
aggressive monetary policy which has raised U.S. concerns about
a weakening of the yen.
A Canadian official said discussions would again focus on
the right degree of belt-tightening for debt-laden countries
which are struggling to get their moribund economies growing and
have relied heavily on massive central bank stimulus.
No communique and no formal decisions are expected at the
meeting which would instead help prepare the way for a G20
leaders' summit in Russia in September.
It comes at a relatively good time for its host, UK finance
minister George Osborne. He will be able to point to a few signs
of life in Britain's stagnant economy that have taken some of
the heat out of criticism of his austerity policies.
The meeting will also be a chance for the G7 to get to know
new members of the group - such as the finance ministers of the
United States and Italy - and to bid farewell to Mervyn King,
who retires from the Bank of England in June.