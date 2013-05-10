* Washington's Lew tells Japan to stick to currency rules
* Japan minister says G7 not concerned about its policies
* Dollar jumps to four-year high above 100 yen
* EU economics chief warns against talk of currency wars
* Lew says parts of Europe should create more demand
By Leika Kihara and William Schomberg
AYLESBURY, England, May 10 The United States
told Japan it would be watching for any sign it was manipulating
its currency downward, but Tokyo said it met no resistance to
its policies at a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers
which will conclude on Saturday.
As ministers and central bankers met on Friday in a stately
home set in rolling countryside 40 miles outside London,
differences were also evident over whether to prioritise
debt-cutting or promoting economic growth.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Japan had "growth
issues" that needed to be dealt with, but that its attempts to
stimulate its economy needed to stay within the bounds of
international agreements to avoid competitive devaluations.
"I'm just going to refer back to the ground rules and the
fact that we've made clear that we'll keep an eye on that," Lew
told the CNBC business news channel.
The yen hit a four-year low against the dollar on
Friday, beyond the psychologically important 100-yen mark. It
also trades at a three-year low against the euro.
The moves were driven in part by Japanese investors shifting
into foreign bonds, a move that had been expected since the Bank
of Japan unveiled a massive stimulus plan in January.
Tokyo insisted its tumbling yen was not a hot topic at the
meeting of finance chiefs, despite rhetoric about a global
currency war.
"Japan took bold monetary and fiscal action to end prolonged
deflation, with the government and the Bank of Japan working far
more closely together," Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told
reporters after hours of talks with fellow G7 ministers and
central bankers.
"The G7 didn't have a particular problem ... I think Japan's
stance is gaining broader understanding," he said.
Policymakers are concerned Japan is engineering an
export-led recovery that could hinder other regions' ability to
grow.
But having urged Tokyo for years to do something to revive
its economy, other world powers are not in a strong position to
complain now that it is doing so. Then there is the fact that
central banks such as the Federal Reserve and Bank of England
have printed money in the way the Bank of Japan is.
"It is important that in line with the previous decisions at
the G20 and IMF that there is no talk about currency wars," EU
economics chief Olli Rehn told reporters as he arrived at the
summit. "There is discussion about how better to coordinate our
economic policies."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said foreign
exchange rates were on the agenda and that Japan had promised to
take a cautious approach to the currency issue.
Participants welcomed the return to an informal G7 with no
official communique. That could mean more robust debate than is
generally aired at the meetings of the United States, Germany,
Japan, Britain, Italy, France and Canada.
"There are no taboo subjects," International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde said.
A senior Japanese Finance Ministry official said Tokyo was
honoring an agreement that monetary policy should focus on
domestic objectives, not manipulating currencies. As a result,
Japan does not mind other countries monitoring its policies, the
official said.
He also said there was no discussion on the yen's decline at
the G7 session on Friday.
GROWTH DEBATE
British finance minister George Osborne, host of the two-day
meeting at the 17th-century Hartwell House, is keen for his
peers to focus on what more central banks can do to help growth
at a time when most governments are trying to cut bloated debts.
This is "an opportunity to consider what more monetary
activism can do to support the recovery, while ensuring
medium-term inflation expectations remain anchored," he said.
Debate is also heating up about the need for governments to
ease up on austerity, something Germany, Britain and Canada view
as a mistake but Washington, Paris and Rome are in favour of.
"For a global recovery ... it cannot be led by the United
States alone ... There are countries in Europe that have more
fiscal space to create a bit more economic demand," Lew said.
Rehn said there was room for a "smoother path of fiscal
adjustment" in Europe as long as structural reforms intensified.
Britain's Finance Ministry said the talks would also focus
on bank regulation and tax avoidance.
The emergency rescue of Cyprus in March acted as a reminder
of the need to finish an overhaul of the banking sector, five
years after the world financial crisis began.
As at last month's IMF meeting, Germany may come under
pressure to give more support to a banking union in the euro
zone. The plan could help strengthen the single currency area,
but Berlin worries it may pay too much for future bank bailouts
if it signs up to a scheme to wind up failing banks.
Nonetheless, Osborne will push his fellow G7 ministers to
set up mechanisms worldwide to shut down failing banks, which
would otherwise be considered "too big to fail".
Some officials said they did not know why Britain had called
the meeting so soon after the IMF discussions in Washington.
No formal decisions are expected at the meeting, which will
help prepare the way for a G20 leaders' summit in Russia in
September. Talks will wrap up with a round of closing news
conferences on Saturday afternoon.