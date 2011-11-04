CANNES, France Nov 4 Following are comments on Friday by policymakers attending the Group of 20 Summit in Cannes, France, and other euro zone officials, as Europe considered the possibility of Greece leaving the euro.

FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY

"We have decided to use all the means at our disposal to support growth. The situation is much more complex than in 2009. There is no single response. Washington and London were about all out measures to support growth. Toronto was about reducing (debt) by any means and Cannes is about differentiating situations according to the country."

"We consider it morally indispensable that people of the world know that financial players who have led the world into the troubles that we know will have to contribute financially to the damage which has been done."

SENIOR U.S. OFFICIAL

The G20 statement will "see some pretty strong language, stronger than we had before... recognizing China's determination to move more quickly to a more flexible exchange rate system."

"Growth looks more resilient than many of us thought it would be. However, growth in the United States and growth around the world is too slow."

BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE

"I don't think anyone should underestimate that a Greek exit from the euro would be pretty traumatic with all sorts of consequences and indeed some of those consequences frankly are unpredictable at this point.

"So I don't think anyone should think of that as the easy option. The better option at the moment is for Greece to implement what it agreed to implement most recently in the deal struck by European leaders last week. Now obviously the situation in Greece and Greek politics is very, very fluid -- to put it mildly -- and we will see what comes out of Athens today and we will see how Greece handles its responsibilities over the next few weeks.

"What we can do as people who aren't in the euro but obviously have a huge national interest in a more stable euro is help them face up to those responsibilities and at the same time shoulder our responsibilities as part of the international community to have a more stable international environment."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

"We (euro zone leaders) wanted more lending capacity, more resources, available for the International Monetary Fund."

"And... we have ...different options and I mentioned them in my introduction. We asked at the G20 level that the ministers of finance of the G20 work on the establishment of those three options."

"One of the options is to set up, you can call it some kind of trust fund, enhancing the resources of the IMF. So this is not only meant for the euro zone, it is meant for the global community."

CHINESE PRESIDENT HU JINTAO

On Thursday: "At this critical moment, the G20 must work to address the key problems, boost market confidence, defuse risks and meet challenges, and promote global economic growth and financial stability.

"We should speed up the adjustment of our respective economic structures and endeavour to achieve fairly balanced growth of the global economy. To keep asking emerging markets to revalue their currencies and reduce exports will not lead to balanced growth. On the contrary, it would only plunge the global economy into a 'balanced recession' and make sustainable growth impossible.

"We should advance the reform of the international monetary system in a steady manner, expand the use of the SDR of the IMF, reform the SDR currency basket, and build an international reserve currency system with stable value, rule-based issuance and manageable supply." (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, Alister Bull, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Gui Qing Koh, Luke Baker, Daniel Flynn, Alexei Anishchuk and Catherine Bremer; Editing by Nick Vinocur)