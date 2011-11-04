CANNES, France Nov 4 Following are comments on
Friday by policymakers attending the Group of 20 Summit in
Cannes, France, and other euro zone officials, as Europe
considered the possibility of Greece leaving the euro.
FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
"We have decided to use all the means at our disposal to
support growth. The situation is much more complex than in 2009.
There is no single response. Washington and London were about
all out measures to support growth. Toronto was about reducing
(debt) by any means and Cannes is about differentiating
situations according to the country."
"We consider it morally indispensable that people of the
world know that financial players who have led the world into
the troubles that we know will have to contribute financially to
the damage which has been done."
SENIOR U.S. OFFICIAL
The G20 statement will "see some pretty strong language,
stronger than we had before... recognizing China's determination
to move more quickly to a more flexible exchange rate system."
"Growth looks more resilient than many of us thought it
would be. However, growth in the United States and growth around
the world is too slow."
BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE
"I don't think anyone should underestimate that a Greek exit
from the euro would be pretty traumatic with all sorts of
consequences and indeed some of those consequences frankly are
unpredictable at this point.
"So I don't think anyone should think of that as the easy
option. The better option at the moment is for Greece to
implement what it agreed to implement most recently in the deal
struck by European leaders last week. Now obviously the
situation in Greece and Greek politics is very, very fluid -- to
put it mildly -- and we will see what comes out of Athens today
and we will see how Greece handles its responsibilities over the
next few weeks.
"What we can do as people who aren't in the euro but
obviously have a huge national interest in a more stable euro is
help them face up to those responsibilities and at the same time
shoulder our responsibilities as part of the international
community to have a more stable international environment."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
"We (euro zone leaders) wanted more lending capacity, more
resources, available for the International Monetary Fund."
"And... we have ...different options and I mentioned them in
my introduction. We asked at the G20 level that the ministers of
finance of the G20 work on the establishment of those three
options."
"One of the options is to set up, you can call it some kind
of trust fund, enhancing the resources of the IMF. So this is
not only meant for the euro zone, it is meant for the global
community."
CHINESE PRESIDENT HU JINTAO
On Thursday: "At this critical moment, the G20 must work to
address the key problems, boost market confidence, defuse risks
and meet challenges, and promote global economic growth and
financial stability.
"We should speed up the adjustment of our respective
economic structures and endeavour to achieve fairly balanced
growth of the global economy. To keep asking emerging markets to
revalue their currencies and reduce exports will not lead to
balanced growth. On the contrary, it would only plunge the
global economy into a 'balanced recession' and make sustainable
growth impossible.
"We should advance the reform of the international monetary
system in a steady manner, expand the use of the SDR of the IMF,
reform the SDR currency basket, and build an international
reserve currency system with stable value, rule-based issuance
and manageable supply."
