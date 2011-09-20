* Little chance seen for G20 breakthrough on euro crisis
* U.S., IMF both pressing Europe for bolder action
* EU to press U.S. on deficit, China on domestic demand
* Brazil floats idea of more IMF funds to aid Europe
* Germany to push fiscal consolidation agenda
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Europe will come under
heavy pressure this week to stem its deepening debt crisis but
talks among the self-proclaimed guardians of global finance are
unlikely to yield bold action.
Spreading fears about a Greek debt default and contagion to
larger economies in the euro zone have raised alarm in the
United States and among emerging market heavyweights about the
risk of a potentially major shock to an ailing global economy.
At talks among the Group of 2O major economies and at the
International Monetary Fund in Washington, the United States
and big emerging economies such as China, Brazil and India are
likely to join the IMF and call on Europe to be more decisive.
But with U.S. political leaders divided on how to fix their
own economic problems and no sign of consensus among the
so-called BRICS emerging economies on how to help, the chances
of a new approach to righting the global economy look slim.
"The G20, all it can do is to provide some peer pressure on
the Europeans, to sensitize the Europeans to the huge scope for
spillover that the euro crisis is already having," said
Domenico Lombardi, a former IMF official and a senior fellow at
the Brookings Institution in Washington.
"We should not expect any type of international response
along the lines we saw at the height of the financial crisis."
EUROPE FOCUSES ON FISCAL CONSOLIDATION
The meeting is the third gathering of finance chiefs in
three weeks, after G7 and EU ministers made little headway in
tackling the crisis during each of the last two weekends.
Underscoring the gravity of the situation, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner attended both. He was received
coolly by EU officials meeting in Poland, when, according to
participants, he urged wealthier states -- in particular
Germany -- to do more to support growth and suggested
leveraging euro-zone bailout funds to give them more clout.
European ministers continue to say that belt-tightening
remains their priority. German officials on Tuesday said they
will stress the need to cut deficits at this week's talks.
The EU intends to shift the spotlight elsewhere. It will
call on China to boost domestic demand and the United States
and Japan to tackle their public deficits, according to a
document obtained by Reuters. [ID:nLDE78I058]
This would help rebalance global growth, the EU said -- a
key agenda item for the G20 since it emerged as the premier
economic policy forum during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty on Tuesday expressed
frustration at Europe's slow pace in dealing with the crisis
and called on officials to ensure European banks are adequately
capitalized.
"There's risk and there's increased risk the longer this
matter is delayed. We've been talking about Greece since
January 2010 and the euro zone has not yet brought the matter
to a conclusion," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.
He said Canada had fiscal room to maneuver, but would open
its coffers for new stimulus only if hit by an external shock.
Ministers will have little time at the G20 meeting to make
their points as the agenda is largely devoted to development
issues, with just a dinner on Thursday earmarked for discussion
of threats to the global economy.
The only G20 statement is expected to come on Friday after
a meeting on climate change, sustainable agriculture and
infrastructure financing in developing economies.
"It would be unjust to say that the G20 did not reach
agreement on the euro zone crisis at this meeting, because that
is not the point," said a source from G20 host France.
Talks about the euro crisis are expected to spill over into
the weekend's meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.
GET IT TOGETHER
With Italy slapped with a debt downgrade on Monday and the
IMF warning that Europe and the United States could slip back
into recession, concerns over the immediate outlook for the
global economy are likely to take precedence over longer-term
goals on reducing trade imbalances.
The IMF on Tuesday warned Europe it needed to move fast.
"There is a wide perception that policymakers are one step
behind markets," IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard told
reporters. "Europe must get its act together," he added.
Some investors are anxious to see signs of fresh action by
policymakers. "I think it's going to necessitate some sort of
action by the G20 this weekend," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT, shortly after Italy's downgrade.
The talks in Washington offer a forum to emerging markets
to weigh in on the debate.
The so called BRICS group -- Brazil, Russia, India, China
and South Africa -- will meet separately on Thursday to discuss
possible options to limit fallout from the euro-zone crisis.
The United States has long urged China and other emerging
nations to boost domestic demand and let their currencies rise
to take up some of the slack in the global economy.
Brazil is expected to propose that it and other developing
economies make new funds available to the IMF as a way to
improve its firepower to ease the euro zone crisis.
[ID:nS1E78I203]
But analysts expect little agreement on specifics among the
emerging heavyweights.
"The BRICS in particular are likely to make a strong
statement about how Europe needs to resolve its crisis soon
because they fear the negative effects of more troubles from
Europe," said Eswar Prasad, a former IMF official who is a
professor at Cornell University.
"I suspect they are unwilling to put up any serious money
for this," he said.
The Washington talks come about three weeks ahead of
another G20 ministerial meeting in Paris. It will aim to
finalize details on a deal to reduce global trade and financial
imbalances ahead of a G2O leaders summit in November.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
in Ottawa, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Daniel Flynn in Paris
and Brian Winter in Sao Paulo, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrew Hay)