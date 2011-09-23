BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUIDO MANTEGA AT BRICS NEWS CONFERENCE:
"The BRIC countries agreed that the international situation worsened. So
far the crisis was mainly in developed countries, while the BRICS and other
emerging market countries maintained their growth pace, without having their
vital functions affected.
"There is a risk that the sovereign debt crisis of some countries become
another financial crisis. We eased the 2008 crisis by fast and coordinated
actions within the G20. We need to do the same now."
BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA ON YEN RISE
'Global investors are seeking safer assets amid heightening uncertainty
over the global economy, which is driving current yen rises. It's important to
remove uncertainty over the global economy.'
SHIRAKAWA ON HOW GLOBAL STOCK FALLS COULD AFFECT JAPAN:
"Japan's economy is recovering steadily with output and exports bouncing
back near levels before the March earthquake. On risks for the outlook for
Japan's economy, they are affected by global economic developments. We have
guided monetary policy taking this into account. We will closely watch how
(global economic developments) will affect the outlook.'
AZUMI ON NATIONS HELPING THE EURO ZONE:
"Europe first needs to solve its problems by itself."
'Japan and the United States may be able to help Europe based on past
experiences. In Japan's case, we were saddled with huge bad loans at banks
which ended up being much bigger than what policy-makers initially estimated."
"When Europe deals with its sovereign risk problems, it's important for
them to not underestimate the problem and to seek steps that gives confidence
to markets.'
"If Europe gives more clear direction on how to rescue Greece, Japan may
consider further support. We are already buying about 20 percent of EFSF bonds
but that's not to say we will not increase the amount"
IMF SPECIAL ADVISER JOHN LIPSKY ON EURO BAILOUT AND BRICS
Asked about Canada's suggestion that 1 trillion euros may be needed for
European bailout fund: "We haven't suggested a specific amount. What we have
suggested is that it is clear that the capital underpinnings of the European
banking system will need to be bolstered...Most important is clarity of
intention and political will and availability of resources to convince markets
that the banking system will be effectively underpinned."
"There are a lot of unknowns, but clearly the euro zone's problems are
manageable, but they require clear management."
FRENCH ECONOMY MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN:
"The (G20) meeting is to coordinate our response on stabilising the euro
zone and on stimulating global growth."
"Liquidity problems at European banks have been tackled by central bank
actions last week."
On the euro zone: "Our strategy has not changed, it is still to implement
the July 21 agreement as quickly as possible.
"The main issue (for the euro zone) is reducing deficits as quickly as
possible. Leveraging the EFSF is not a priority for now, we could eventually
consider how to leverage it to give it more systemic firepower."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLIE REHN, ON POSSIBILITY OF
GREEK DEFAULT:
"Giving the impression that an orderly restructuring of Greek debt can be
done in a neat and tidy way is somewhat illusory to my mind. As I said before,
we are not seeing a Greek default as a plausible scenario, and we will not let
Greece down to a disorderly default."
"We need to recapitalize vulnerable banks in Europe."
REHN ON IMF ESTIMATES OF EUROPEAN BANK RECAPITALIZATION NEEDS
"It's essential that we continue to work in order to ensure sufficient
recapitalization of European banks. In this regard we do not share the numbers
of the IMF which have been published today and leaked three weeks ago. We share
the same concern and I can just say that is a work in progress."
REHN ON ITALY REFORMS
"In terms of fiscal policies, for the moment, it is very difficult to
demand more from Italy while at the same time it would be extremely important
that Italy take further decisions on structural reforms to boost economic
growth."
REHN ON EUROBONDS
"Before we can even seriously contemplate a kind of eurobonds alternative,
we need to substanatially reinforce economic and fiscal surveillance in the
European Union."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE ON BALANCING ACT:
"What needs to happen is that medium-term, long-term, solid well-anchored
measures that will actually aim at restoring good public finances by reducing
deficits, by stabilizing debt and gradually reducing it, has to be first and at
the forefront of any agenda in those economies. But, having said that, as long
as in the long and medium term this is well anchored, some countries can
accommodate growth in the short-term. If you're asking me which country clearly
the United States is one that comes to mind right away. There has to be a
parallel track of what can accommodate growth in the short term by slowing down
the pace of consolidation and how strongly and definitely and well anchored are
the measures that will deliver deficit reduction in the longer term."
WORLD BANK PRESIDENT ROBERT ZOELLICK ON IMPACT OF CRISIS ON DEVELOPING
ECONOMIES:
"While developed countries stumble the situation for emerging markets may
be changing for the worse. Since August we've seen bond spreads for emerging
markets increase, their equity markets have declined like developed markets and
capital flows have declined sharply.
"Now falling markets and declining confidence could prompt slippage in
developing countries' investment and a possible pullback their consumers too."
ZOELLICK ON THREAT OF RISING PROTECTIONISM
"Developing countries face increasing headwinds. If the situation
deteriorates further then developing countries' growth could turn down, their
asset prices could drop and then their nonperforming loans could increase. With
these pressures and prospects we have to anticipate possible protectionist
pressures, beggar-they-neighbor policies and a risk of a retreat to Populism"
ZOELLICK ON POSSIBILITY OF A DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION
"I still think a double dip recession for the world's major economies is
unlikely, but my confidence in that is being eroded daily by the steady drip of
difficult economic news.
"A crisis made in the developed world could become a crisis for developing
countries. Europe, Japan and the United States must act to address their big
economic problems before they become bigger problems for the rest of the world.
Not to do so is irresponsible."
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER ON TWO CLOUDS OVER GLOBAL
ECONOMY:
"The two other clouds still over us are the European crisis and the deep
concern that you can see across the world and around the country about whether
the political system in the United States is up to the challenges we face.
"Not just the near term challenges of supporting an economy still healing
from crisis, but the long-term challenges of growth and competitiveness and
fiscal sustainability."
GEITHNER ON FISCAL CONSOLIDATION:
"The major economies are all in very different circumstances ... What the
(Obama jobs) package does is reduce the risk that the government is actively
hurting growth, weakening growth, by contracting much too quickly, but the path
at which governments reform and restore sustainability will depend on the
specific circumstances they are facing. Some countries are going to need to
move more quickly, have no alternative, but many of the other major economies
have more room, more choice, to soften that path of fiscal consolidation so
they are not hurting the economy as it recovers."
GEITHNER ON CONFIDENCE EUROPE WILL EXPAND EFFORTS:
"You're going to see them act with more force in the coming weeks and
months. ... I am very confident they're going to move in the direction of
expanding the effective financial capacity of that set of financial ring fences
because they have no alternative and they recognize that and they're going to
do it, they're just trying to figure out how to get there in a way that is
politically attractive."
GEITHNER ON U.S. CONCERNS ON CHINA'S TRADE, CURRENCY:
"We have a very strong interest in China continuing to let its exchange
rate appreciate, as it has been doing ... but we would like them to move
faster. They have a ways to go."
"Now, that's not our only concern with China. We're seeing China continue
to be very, very aggressive in a strategy they started several decades ago,
which goes like this: you want to sell to our country, we want you to come
produce here; if you want to come produce here, we want you to export from
China; if you want to come produce here, you need to transfer your technology
to us. And they have made possible systematic stealing of intellectual property
of American companies and have not been very aggressive to put in place the
basic protections for property rights that every serious economy needs over
time."
