ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE FINANCIAL
STABILITY BOARD MARIO DRAGHI:
ON DEBT CRISIS
"Relevant governments must play their part, by acting
forcefully to strengthen fiscal positions and bolster
competitiveness through structural reforms within concrete
timetables."
"At the same time, the financial industry must continue to
repair and strengthen balance sheets to rebuild resilience to
shocks."
BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY, SPEAKING TO CTV
TELEVISION:
ON EFSF FIREPOWER
"We've taken the view certainly that looking at what the
Americans went through back in 2008/2009, that to get ahead of
markets one needs to overwhelm the problem, and to overwhelm
the problem one must use overwhelming fiscal power. And it may
be that the fund put aside is not sufficient. It depends how
it's leveraged, whether it's used as equity or debt. But our
point with the Europeans, and others from outside Europe have
made the point as well, (is) that they need to overwhelm this
issue to get ahead of markets."
ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL MEMBER PATRICK HONOHAN:
ON LEVERAGING EFSF
"If the pot of money put by governments on the table is to
be leveraged, that is definitely a separate decision especially
if that leverage is to involve a central bank."
"We should not think of leveraging a public pot of funds as
a free lunch."
ON USING EFSF TO RECAPITALIZE BANKS
"The idea of injecting capital from the EFSF directly into
banks is a very promising idea."
BRITAIN'S FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE:
"In the eurozone, countries need urgently to implement the
21 July agreement, as the first step to resolving the sovereign
debt crisis. Credible political commitments will be required in
the immediate period ahead. However, it is clear that further
action will be needed. The eurozone should follow the
remorseless logic of monetary union through progress on
institutional reform, greater fiscal integration and
coordination of budget policies."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN:
ON THE IMF'S SDR
"The internationalisation of emerging market currencies is
under way ... The Fund should be in a position to support this
process, the final stage of which will be the inclusion of
these currencies in the SDR basket. We should not disturb this
process by adding extra conditions for currencies to join the
SDR basket."
IMF ASIA AND PACIFIC DEPARTMENT DIRECTOR ANOOP SINGH:
ON CHINA AND STIMULUS
"Our sense is that China has room to return to greater
fiscal stimulus if needed. Our sense is that it will help them
if this is done through consumption."
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER
ON RISKS TO GLOBAL ECONOMY
'Sovereign and banking stresses in Europe are the most
serious risk now confronting the world economy. The
commitments that euro area members have made to one another in
the last 18 months have been impressive. But further action to
expand the effective capacity of these commitments is still
necessary to create a firewall against further contagion."
ON NEED TO WORK WITH ECB
"Meanwhile, European governments should work alongside the
European Central Bank to demonstrate an unequivocal commitment
to ensure sovereigns with sound fiscal policies have affordable
financing, and to ensure that European banks have recourse to
adequate capital and funding to win the full confidence of
their depositors and creditors."
ON THE THREAT OF DEFAULT, BANK RUNS
"The threat of cascading default, bank runs, and
catastrophic risk must be taken off the table, as otherwise it
will undermine all other efforts, both within Europe and
globally. Decisions as to how to conclusively address the
region's problems cannot wait until the crisis gets more
severe."
ON FISCAL POLICY
"Without additional near-term support, fiscal policy in the
U.S. will be overly contractionary and the U.S. economy will
likely grow below its potential in 2012."
ON MONETARY POLICY
"As for monetary policy, inflation risks are on average,
though not everywhere, less acute. This means some central
banks will continue to ease policy, while some will keep rates
lower longer and slow the pace of expected tightening."
ON THE IMF'S SHORTCOMINGS
"But the Fund still falls short in assessing exchange rate
policies. The Fund's surveillance would benefit from the
publication of an External Stability Report that provides a
frank assessment of exchange rate misalignment and excessive
reserves accumulation and progress being made in reducing
global imbalances. We call on the IMF to set forth a strong and
comprehensive set of proposals to address these deficiencies."
CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER FLAHERTY ON REFORM OF
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY SYSTEM
"While much work has been devoted to strengthening the IMS
over the last year, the system will not work properly so long
as the global economy's ability to adjust to shocks remains
impaired by exchange rate regimes that frustrate adjustment."
"Canada supports ongoing discussions at the IMF and in the
G20 on the possible expansion of the Special Drawing Right
basket of currencies. The current criteria are appropriate and
a high bar for entry should be maintained."
PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA GOVERNOR ZHOU XIAOCHUAN
ON EURO AREA CRISIS:
"The sovereign debt crisis must be resolved promptly to
stabilize market confidence, and forceful and credible fiscal
consolidation measures are needed in relevant economies to
alleviate sovereign debt stress."
ON GLOBAL COOPERATION:
"Major economies need to promptly introduce clear and
credible medium-term adjustment strategies to break the
negative feedback loop between public sector and private
financial institutions, boost market confidence, and guard
against protectionism."
ON CHINA'S ECONOMY:
China's growth outlook remains positive. High inflation
remains the top concern.
"More flexible measures will be taken in response to
unpredictable changes in the world economic and financial
developments."
ON INTERNATIONAL RESERVE CURRENCY SYSTEM:
"Efforts should be made to promote a diversified
international reserve currency system.
"A greater role of the SDR should be explored to improve
global liquidity supply."
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER, ON BBC RADIO:
ON EUROPE'S DEBT SITUATION
"All of us who look at Europe going through this have to
have admiration for what they are trying to do and recognize
the difficulty of it but also help them understand that markets
are moving much more quickly than they are moving, and these
things have the classic dynamic that the longer you wait the
harder it is to solve, the more expensive it is to solve, and
there is a huge premium on early action."
ON SHORTCOMINGS IN EUROPE'S EFFORTS TO DATE
"I think a necessary condition for confidence is to see
governments and the central bank, particularly, working
alongside each other, not at crossroads, and the absence of
that has undermined what they've been trying to build in that
context."
ON THE NEED FOR GOVERNMENTS AND THE ECB TO SHARE ACTIONS
"What we did in the United States ... not right away, it
took us a bit of time but we got a framework in place where we
worked very carefully alongside the central bank and (made)
sure that the fiscal authorities were absorbing the risk in the
central bank's actions, so that they were free to help resolve
our crisis without calling into question their core basic
mandate."
NIGERIAN FINANCE MINISTER NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA:
"While growth (in Sub-Saharan Africa) has remained robust,
some vulnerability exists. Many LICs remain vulnerable to the
resurgence of the global fuel and food price increases which is
slowing down rebuilding of fiscal buffers as a result of
pressures to protect social spending".
"LICs also face inadequate financing of priority development
projects in the face of possible decline in aid flows as well
as slow recovery in exports with the persistent slow recovery
in advanced economies".
