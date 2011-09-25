WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The following are highlights of comments by finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week for meetings of the Group of 20, the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance.

KLAUS REGLING, HEAD OF EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY

ON EUROBONDS

"This, under the best of circumstances, this will take a decade, maybe two. It would require substantial treaty changes. I don't think the public is ready for it in most cases. It would mean on the German budget that decisions could be taken in Brussels against the vote of Germany; the German public is not ready for that, and the same is true in other countries so we have to work with the system we have."

EFSF

"We are very close to implementing the decision of July 21 fully. The EFSF will almost double in fire power and there are ideas about how to leverage it even further. There will be new instruments that the EFSF can use. All that will be important in the short term to do crisis management."