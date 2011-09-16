UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Sept 16 The Group of 20 leading economies will not issue a communique on the current financial crisis and the global economy after their meetings in Washington next week, Western G20 sources said on Friday.
G20 finance ministers and central bankers will discuss global economic woes at a dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22, but are not planning a statement afterward, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Finance and development ministers from the G20 and five other countries will hold a separate meeting on development on Sept. 23. A communique on development is expected to be issued at its conclusion, but it will not deal with the broader economy.
France, the G20 chair, is expected to hold a briefing for news media after the conclusion of the meeting on development. (Editing by Tim Ahmann)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.