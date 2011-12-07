BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $2.16 vs est $2.14
* Q3 rev up 13 pct to 510 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $2.50-$2.60 vs est $2.80
* Sees FY12 revenue $125 bln vs est $1.24 bln
Dec 7 G-III Apparel Group Ltd's posted quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations, as higher promotions drove sales despite a challenging retail environment, sending the clothes maker's shares up 21 percent after the bell.
Net income came in at $43.6 million, or $2.16 per share, compared with $42.7 million, or $2.16 cents a share, a year ago.
G-III Apparel -- which licenses clothes and accessories under the Calvin Klein, Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc , Cole Haan and Guess Inc brands, said revenue rose 13 percent to $510 million.
Analysts expected profit of $2.14 on revenue of $497.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading up at $24.74 in after-market trade. They had closed at $20.36 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
