MELBOURNE Nov 23 Hong Kong-listed G-Resources
has agreed to sell its main asset the Martabe gold
mine in Indonesia, for $775 million, including assumed debt, to
a consortium led by a private equity firm headed by its vice
chairman.
With gold prices having slumped by about a third since the
Martabe mine started producing in 2012, G-Resources put the mine
up for sale, looking to use the proceeds to expand into lending,
securities brokering and property investments.
On Monday it said it would sell the mine to a consortium led
by EMR Capital with Farallon Capital and two Indonesian
investors, for $775 million, including assumed debt, plus $130
million if gold prices average $1,500 an ounce over a continuous
12-month period before January 2019.
Melbourne-based EMR Capital's chairman Owen Hegarty is vice
chairman of G-Resources. Both sides said Hegarty was officially
excluded from the transaction and wasn't party to any
discussions.
Hegarty has a long history with the mine, which he tried to
buy from Australian miner OZ Minerals after his company Oxiana
Resources merged with another company to form OZ Minerals.
OZ sold the mine to G-Resources' predecessor instead in
2009, who then hired Hegarty.
EMR Capital Chief Executive Jason Chang said the firm has
long eyed Martabe as a possible investment, which will be the
sixth investment for the private equity firm's fund, adding to
its copper and potash assets.
"We are positive on gold," Chang said.
The Indonesian partners in the investment are entities owned
by Martua Sitorus, who is deputy chairman of agribusiness group
Wilmar International, and the families of Robert and
Michael Hartono.
