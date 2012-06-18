LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday the United States and other countries have expressed interest in Canada joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks.

"An important part of our agenda for growth is an ambitious trade agenda. We're delighted that the Americans and others have indicated an interest in seeing Canada join the Trans-Pacific Partnership," Harper said.

Earlier in the day, the United States invited Mexico to join the TPP talks, currently being negotiated among nine countries -- the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei. Canada, Japan and Mexico asked to join the negotiations in November.

Harper made the comments at Mexican seaside resort of Los Cabos during the G20.

(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)