ISTANBUL Feb 10 G20 finance officials painted a
downbeat picture of the world economy on Tuesday and vowed to
use monetary and fiscal policy to boost activity if needed.
A communique released at the end of a two-day meeting of
finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul, said: "We
will continuously review our monetary and fiscal policy settings
and act decisively, if needed."
The text of the statement was little different from a draft
obtained by Reuters earlier.
The communique also called for coordinated action to
clampdown on financing of terror groups, calling for "guidelines
to enhance transparency of payment systems, in order to mitigate
the risk of being abused for financing for terrorism and money
laundering purposes".
The G20 meeting noted slow growth in the euro area and Japan
and said some emerging market economies were slowing down.
It welcomed the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
- despite German concern about the policy - and said the move
would further support recovery in the euro area.
A sharp decline in oil prices would also give some boost to
global growth, it said.