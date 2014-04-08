* G20 unlikely refer to Ukrainian crisis in final document
from meeting
* G20 agenda heavy on economy, problems in emerging markets
* BRICS may show united approach towards IMF reforms
* Ukraine
By Lidia Kelly and Jan Strupczewski
MOSCOW/ BRUSSELS April 8 The world's financial
leaders are likely to discuss possible risks to Europe's economy
from the crisis in Ukraine, but there are no plans to mention it
in the final document from their Washington meeting, two G20
officials said.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20
developed and emerging economies will treat Ukraine at their
two-day meeting later this week the same way as they have talked
about past crises, a Russian G20 official said.
"There is no mention of the situation in Ukraine (planned
for the G20 communiqué)," the official said.
"One way or another, the issue will be brought up during
discussions but it will be approached from the point of view of
risks the crisis in Ukraine can create for the region as a
whole. This is a traditional approach."
The G20 is also likely to talk about the planned
International Monetary Fund programme for Ukraine and about the
crisis as a general geopolitical risk that would have negative
effects on the European economy only if it escalates, another
official involved in the preparations for the meeting said.
"It will appear in the discussion as geopolitical risk, but
also because the Russians are there I don't expect that will be
high in the discussions of the G20," the second official, a
non-Russian, said.
Last month Ukraine won a $14 billion-$18 billion standby
credit from the IMF. The country's economy was thrown in chaos
after popular protests in Kiev ousted pro-Russian president
Viktor Yanukovich in February and Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea
and annexed it, causing the worst standoff between Moscow and
the West since the Cold War.
"Of course there is concern, the tension escalated, but
markets have more or less made the assumption that there will be
a diplomatic solution so they can shrug it off," the second
official said.
"If that is not the case and at a certain moment you have an
escalation, then you could have a re-appreciation of the risk
and then could be spillovers on us."
EMERGING MARKETS
The G20 communiqué will address problems in emerging markets
and, possibly, measures to offset the impact from the tapering
by the U.S. Federal Reserves of its monetary stimulus policy and
"controversial" policies of individual countries.
"Much of the discussion will be devoted to the situation in
emerging markets as it has become clear that many are faced with
problems that are not caused exclusively by the Fed's policy,"
the Russian G20 official said.
"Many controversial decisions have been made by national
authorities. Considerable attention may be paid to the situation
in these countries and possible measures to overcome the
negative consequences."
China's economic slowdown, money flight following the U.S.
announcement last year that it would curtail its bond-purchasing
and the standoff between Russia and the West over Crimea this
year have pushed economic growth down across emerging markets.
European economy and strategies to ensure global sustainable
and balanced growth will also be discussed.
"Despite recovery in the U.S growth, positive growth trends
in Europe, it is obvious that developed economies will not be
able to haul the situation alone without support," the Russian
official said.
BRICS UNITED?
The failure of the U.S. Congress to approve IMF funding has
held up reforms agreed in 2010 that would double the Fund's
resources and give more say to emerging markets, such as the
BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Russia has been pushing for the IMF to move ahead with the
reforms without the United States but nothing has been formally
floated for this meeting.
"At this moment there have been no options or proposals
submitted," the Russian G20 official said. "The process has not
moved off the ground."
But, he said, BRICS may be become united in their approach
towards the IMF reforms after they meet in Washington.
"I think that some common approaches, positions will be
developed which will allow ... some proposals," the official
said.
The G20 overall is not eager to reach agreement and
compromise, the official said. "There are a number of countries
that are fine with the status quo."
(Writing by Lidia Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)