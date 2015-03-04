LONDON, March 4 Global regulators published
revised proposals on Wednesday for supervising the world's
biggest asset managers following fierce industry pushback.
The Group of 20 economies' (G20) regulatory task force, the
Financial Stability Board (FSB), said the industry had called
for a more detailed analysis of systemic risks for determining
which institutions should come under the new rules.
The initial consultation set a simple size threshold of $100
billion of assets under management, above which the funds would
come under the new rules. The revised proposal sets a much
higher threshold of $400 billion for private funds such as hedge
funds and private equity.
It also proposes two thresholds for traditional funds: $30
billion in net asset value, and $200 billion in gross assets
under management, unless the fund can demonstrate it is not a
dominant player in its markets.
"The revised proposal marks an important step towards
addressing any too big to fail problems amongst entities that
are neither banks nor insurers," FSB Chairman Mark Carney said
in a statement.
"These include finance companies, market intermediaries,
investment funds and asset managers," Carney added.
