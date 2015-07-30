(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 30 Global work by regulators on
whether big asset managers should face tougher rules because of
their size has been put on hold to focus on their ability to
cope in volatile markets, a task force set up for the Group of
20 leading economies said on Thursday.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) had proposed a method
for identifying large asset managers that could then face extra
scrutiny, a move which has been fiercely opposed by the sector.
Last month, IOSCO, a global regulatory body for market
supervisors and an FSB member, also said it would no longer work
on the project, adding asset managers should not be viewed as
banks.
The FSB published a revised set of proposals, but these were
still widely criticised during a consultation process, according
to responses published last month.
The world's biggest asset manager, BlackRock, told
the FSB that deeming big funds "systemic" was premature until
the specific risks such entities posed had been identified.
PIMCO, one of the world's biggest bond funds, said the
revised proposal represented a "significant step backward".
The FSB said on Thursday it would focus instead on looking
at financial stability risks from asset management activities
and market liquidity.
The work is timely as policymakers have become increasingly
worried there is not enough liquidity in bond markets to cope
with rises in interest rates from their prolonged low levels.
"This work will evaluate the role that existing or
additional activity-based policy measures could play in
mitigating potential risks, and make policy recommendations as
necessary," the FSB said in a statement.
The FSB will discuss the initial findings in September, the
same month some economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise
U.S. rates, and develop policy recommendations as necessary by
spring 2016.
There could also be a clash between the FSB and IOSCO over
any recommendations affecting how funds can act in markets.
IOSCO officials say asset managers already have tried and
tested mechanisms for dealing with market upheavals.
But FSB Chairman Mark Carney has said these tools were
fashioned in an era of much deeper market liquidity, meaning new
mechanisms may be needed.
The FSB said it would use the work on funds' activities to
conduct further analysis on a methodology for assessing whether
big funds are systemically important.
