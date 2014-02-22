PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY Feb 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday the fact the Federal Reserve is tapering its massive stimulus programme underscores the strength of the U.S. economy, which is positive for emerging economies and for global growth in the long-term.
He also said the G20 finance leaders gathering in Sydney over the weekend will discuss recent market volatility that has hit some emerging economies.
"As for us, we'll explain how our qualitative and quantitative easing is making initial success, and how Japan is making steady progress toward our 2 percent price target," Kuroda told reporters.
The BOJ has maintained its huge monetary stimulus deployed in April last year, which aims to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases in a country mired in deflation for 15 years.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.