CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 19 Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no big problem
with recent yen declines against the dollar, stressing that
exchange rates should move in a way that reflects economic
fundamentals.
"What's important is for exchange rates to move in a stable
manner reflecting economic fundamentals. That doesn't
necessarily mean exchange rates should always stay at the same
level. Of course, they could fluctuate reflecting changes in
economic fundamentals," Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for a
weekend meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central
bank governors.
"What's undesirable is for exchange rates to move in a way
that deviates from economic fundamentals. From this perspective,
I don't see any major problem with current moves," he said.
He declined to comment on whether he saw recent yen falls as
too rapid, or whether the current dollar/yen level was still
beneficial for the economy.
