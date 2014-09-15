(Adds details on Europe, background from U.S. briefing,
OTTAWA, Sept 15 G20 finance ministers and
central bankers meeting in Australia this weekend will likely
discuss what Europe can do to stimulate growth, and it will be
natural to turn to Germany to do its part, a senior Canadian
official said on Monday.
The official said the G20, the Group of 20 leading
industrialized nations, would discuss the insufficiency of
near-term demand. But he said it was strongly committed to
fiscal sustainability, so it would be unlikely to call on
countries to reverse progress that has been made on that front.
Instead, the representatives would look at what space exists
for countries to do more, said the official, briefing reporters
on condition of anonymity.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said Washington would push
Europe to do more, with Germany singled out for its large
current account surplus as a nation that spends and imports
more.
G20 meetings always discuss foreign exchange, the Canadian
official said, adding that the general view in the G20 is that
the U.S. dollar had risen at least in part because of the
improvement of the U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer Editing by James Dalgleish)