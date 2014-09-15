OTTAWA, Sept 15 G20 finance ministers and
central bankers meeting in Australia this weekend will likely
discuss what Europe can do to stimulate growth, and it will be
natural to turn to Germany to do its part, a senior Canadian
official said on Monday.
The official said the G20, the Group of 20 leading
industrialized nations, would discuss the insufficiency of
near-term demand. But he said it was strongly committed to
fiscal sustainability, so it would be unlikely to call on
countries to reverse progress that has been made on that front.
G20 meetings always discuss foreign exchange, he said,
adding that the general view in the G20 is that the U.S. dollar
had risen at least in part because of the improvement of the
U.S. economy, said the official, briefing reporters on condition
of anonymity.
