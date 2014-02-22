SYDNEY Feb 23 Finance officials of the world's 20 major economies discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of stimulus on emerging markets and were united on the need to address problems of tax minimisation, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Sunday.

"There was extensive discussion of the impact of tapering on emerging economies and it was an excellent discussion," Hockey told a media briefing ahead of the final day of a weekend meeting.

"All member countries are united on the need for a global solutions in relation to taxation minimisation as a result of the digital age."

Finance Ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 rich and developing nations are gathered in Sydney for a meeting on how to promote global growth.