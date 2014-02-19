BRIEF-Rockwell Collins files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text : http://bit.ly/2mwY4hU Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 20 The world's 20 major economies must cooperate and improve macroeconomic coordination to lift growth, create jobs and return government budgets to a more sustainable footing, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Thursday.
Sharing information to promote understanding of each others' policies was the first step in achieving better coordination, Hockey said in a speech to the Institute of International Finance in Sydney.
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal miner, struck a series of last-minute deals with some opponents of its plan to exit an $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, lawyers said in court on Thursday.