SYDNEY Feb 22 The Group of 20 meeting of rich
and developing nations is close to setting concrete growth goals
for members, Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Saturday,
and said it would be ideal if central banks could improve policy
coordination.
"I think if there was a "no surprises policy" in relation to
monetary policy activity, and that central banks around the
world have reasonable warnings of what may be events that do
create market volatility, then I think that is not
unreasonable," he said.
Speaking to reporters in Sydney at the start of the first
day of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers,
Hockey said support was building for setting a hard target for
global growth for members to aspire to.