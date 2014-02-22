* G20 looks set to support goal of faster growth over five
years
* Growth to come through structural reforms, which may be
unpopular
* Emerging markets seek coordination with Fed to avoid
"surprises"
By Gernot Heller and Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Feb 22 The world's top economies may
agree to set an ambitious target for faster global growth at a
weekend meeting in Sydney, where major central banks are also
being urged to coordinate policies to avoid "surprises" that
could further roil emerging markets.
Opening the two-day meeting of the Group of 20 finance
ministers and central bankers on Saturday, Australian Treasurer
Joe Hockey said support was building for setting a firm goal for
growth.
"I have a great sense of hope that this G20 meeting will be
able to lay down a real and tangible framework for an increase
in the growth of the global economy over the next five years,"
said Hockey, who is hosting the Sydney gathering.
If adopted, the plan would be a departure for the G20, as
previous attempts to set fiscal and current account targets have
faltered. And while Canada's central bank chief Stephen Poloz
called the goal "aspirational" and doubts remain about its
implementation, it would give the group fresh focus and mark a
sea change from recent meetings where the debate was all about
growth versus budget austerity.
France's finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, welcomed a goal
of lifting world growth by a total of 2.5 percentage points over
five years, calling it ambitious but "not unrealistic".
A G20 source said Germany had dropped its opposition to
setting an overall target, as long as there were no goals
imposed for individual states.
However, not all the German camp seemed to be happy, with
Jens Weidmann, head of the country's central bank, calling
quantitative targets "problematic".
And Nhlanhla Nene, South Africa's Deputy Finance Minister,
said the target would be meaningless unless issues faced by
emerging economies such as inequality, high unemployment, and
volatile global financial conditions were addressed.
IMF PLAN
The plan borrows wholesale from an International Monetary
Fund paper prepared for the Sydney meeting which estimated that
structural reforms would raise world growth by about 0.5
percentage point per year over the next five years, boosting
global output by $2.25 trillion.
The IMF has forecast global growth of 3.75 percent for this
year and 4 percent in 2015.
The laundry list of reforms run the usual gamut of
liberalising product and labour markets, lowering barriers to
trade, attracting more women into the workforce and boosting
investment in infrastructure.
Still there were no details on how or whether the G20 would
police each country's progress on the reforms, many of which
would likely be politically unpopular at home.
Olli Rehn, European Union's Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner, said the bloc would back the growth target for the
G20 group that accounts for 85 percent of global economic output
provided it came with a firm commitment to bold reforms.
He suggested that reform progress could be monitored by the
IMF and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development and that EU's policy coordination and surveillance
could serve as a model.
The onus would be on the rich nations to pick up the baton
on growth from the developing countries, who had carried the
world economy in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The emerging members have also been pressing for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to try to avoid sparking market volatility
through better messaging as its throttles back on asset buying.
There was never much expectation the Fed would consider
actually slowing the pace of tapering, but its emerging peers
were hoping for more cooperation on policy.
"I think if there was a 'no surprises policy' in relation to
monetary policy, and that central banks around the world have
reasonable warnings of what may be events that do create market
volatility, then I think that is not unreasonable," said
Australia's Hockey.
Others were not so sure, pointing out that troubles of
hardest-hit emerging economies, such as Brazil and Turkey, were
largely home-made and the Fed's tapering was in fact a good
thing: a sign of U.S. economy's improving health.
Even Indonesia, one of the "Fragile Five" major emerging
economies, said the Fed's gradual withdrawal of stimulus was not
to blame for all the ills of developing world.
"I have to admit that emerging markets should do their own
homework," Finance Minister Chatib Basri told Reuters.