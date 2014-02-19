Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Sydney this weekend, with global economic growth and ructions in emerging markets set to take centre stage.

Stock, bond and currency markets in developing countries have convulsed in recent months, hit by concerns over weaker economic growth and the winding down of stimulus in the United States -- a normalisation of monetary policy that developed nations say needs to happen.

Host Australia wants the world's 20 biggest economies to push for an agreement on growth, focused on investment in infrastructure, employment, trade and competition, and plans to raise the thorny issue of global taxation arrangements.

