Sept 19 G20 host Australia is leading a push to draw a line under the global financial crisis, urging the group of top economies to swiftly finalise regulations aimed at preventing a repeat of the crash and focus on measures to revive sputtering global growth.

But the efforts of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, meeting this weekend in the tropical tourist town of Cairns, risk being drowned out by growing alarm over geopolitical tensions and increased market volatility.

For stories, please click on the links below

LATEST NEWS > U.S. Treasury's Lew says growth lagging in euro zone, Japan > BOJ's Kuroda sees no problem with current FX moves > As growth stalls, G20 seeks closure on regulations

EARLIER STORIES > India calls for G20 swap lines to mitigate U.S. taper > Germany's Schaeuble: could consider tax breaks for R&D firms > G20 to discuss Europe, natural to turn to Germany-Canada > U.S. sees Europe deflation risk, plans G20 bid to boost demand > Top banks face 16-20 pct combined capital buffer-G20 draft