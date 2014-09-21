Sept 21 The Group of 20 leading nations say they are tantalisingly close to adding an extra $2 trillion to the global economy and creating millions of new jobs, but Europe's extended stagnation remains a major stumbling block. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs gathered in the Australian city of Cairns claimed progress on fireproofing the world's financial system and on closing tax loopholes exploited by giant multinationals. For stories, please click on the links below LATEST NEWS > G20 says nearing growth goal, but more needed from Europe > ECB's Noyer: capital buffer for top banks may be around 16 pct > China says will not alter policy because of one indicator > G20 plans legal framework to curb tax avoidance-France's Sapin > Text of G20 communique > HIGHLIGHTS - Quotes from finance ministers and central bankers EARLIER STORIES > As G20 chases growth goal, members differ on how to get there > Canada Fin Min says G20 near target, wants more from Europe > Germany's Schaeuble sees possible risks of asset price bubbles > Japan tells G20 its economy continues to recover-Aso > SKorea Fin Min wants cbank harmony on expansionary policy > Mexico set to achieve 2.7 pct growth for 2014- Deputy Fin Min > Australia to crack down on international tax loopholes > G20 expects Russia at leaders summit - Australia's Hockey > U.S. Treasury's Lew says growth lagging in euro zone, Japan > Schaeuble warns against debt-financed growth programmes > BOJ's Kuroda sees no problem with current FX moves > As growth stalls, G20 seeks closure on regulations > India calls for G20 swap lines to mitigate U.S. taper > Germany's Schaeuble: could consider tax breaks for R&D firms > G20 to discuss Europe, natural to turn to Germany-Canada > U.S. sees Europe deflation risk, plans G20 bid to boost demand > Top banks face 16-20 pct combined capital buffer-G20 draft