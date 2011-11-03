PARIS Nov 3 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Thursday the leaders of the G20 were in broad agreement that the IMF's resources should be increased to send a message of confidence and give it the means to fight future crises.

"There is a broad view among G20 there does need to be additional financing ... we will be working it overnight and tomorrow," she told reporters in Cannes.

"Leaders recognise it is an appropriate move to send a message of confidence so people are reassured the IMF has the means should it have to deal with broader issues on horizon."

She added that raising the IMF's resources should be done quickly and that Australia was ready to raise its contribution. (Reporting By John Irish)