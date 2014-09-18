NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India urged the Group of 20
nations on Thursday to consider creating currency swap lines to
mitigate the impact on emerging economies of the expected
withdrawal of the U.S. Federal Reserve's vast monetary stimulus.
Describing the uncertainty and volatility in the external
environment as "worrisome", India's top finance ministry
official said the G20 should seek collaborative solutions with
guidance from the International Monetary Fund.
The Fed indicated on Wednesday that its program of monthly
bond purchases to keep long-term borrowing costs low was on
course to end next month.
"In order to ensure that the growth outcomes are still
achieved, are there solutions that the G20 can explore? Are swap
lines a solution?" Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram asked at a
meeting of G20 deputy finance ministers.
"Let us get the IMF to analyse whether it is so," he added,
according to an official transcript of his remarks.
India's rupee currency collapsed a year ago when the Fed
first warned that it would dial back its programme of so-called
quantitative easing, as a reversal of dollar flows exposed the
country's gaping external deficits.
The balance of payments crunch was a first test for Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, who has since called for
rich nations to take greater account of the "spillover" effects
of their monetary policies on emerging markets.
By setting up swap lines, central banks would effectively
backstop each other in the event of a run on a country's
currency.
The pleas by Rajan, a former IMF chief economist, reflected
growing concern among large emerging markets that the world's
financial architecture operates for the benefit of rich Western
countries.
In response the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and
South Africa - have taken steps to strengthen cooperation such
as setting up a joint development bank.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Heneghan)