SYDNEY Feb 22 Group of 20 finance leaders have yet to reach a conclusion on setting a numerical target for global growth, with a decision likely on the second day of talks on Sunday, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said.

Any numerical target will signal the group's "ambition" rather than being a hard, binding goal, the official told reporters after attending the first day of talks in Sydney on Saturday.

The plan pursued by Australia is to come up with the global growth target now, then have each country develop action plans and growth strategies for delivery at the November G20 summit, he said.