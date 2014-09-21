CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks gain on rising risk appetite

* CEE fx shake off ECB comments on rate rise * Leu sets 9-month low before CEE fx rebound * Warsaw stocks at 20-mth high, Prague tests 16-mth peak (Recasts with rebound of currencies, rise in stocks) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 17 Central European currencies and stocks mostly firmed on Friday, supported by increasing demand for riskier assets since the Federal Reserve suggested this week that future U.S. rate rises will be gradual.