SYDNEY Feb 21 Sweeping reforms are urgently
needed to boost productivity and lower barriers to trade if the
world is to avoid a new era of slow growth and stubbornly high
unemployment, the OECD warned on Friday.
In its 2014 study on "Going for Growth", The Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development said momentum on
reforms had slowed in the aftermath of the global financial
crisis, with much of it now piecemeal and incremental.
The report echoed Australia's attempt to push an agenda for
growth as it hosts finance ministers and central bank chiefs
from the Group of 20 major economies in Sydney this weekend.
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey has been pressing for the
adoption of a formal global growth target which would be more
ambitious than the International Monetary Fund's current
forecast for 2014 of 3.7 percent.
"The widespread deceleration in productivity since the
crisis could presage the beginning of a new low-growth era,"
warned Pier Carlo Padoan, deputy secretary-general and chief
economist at the Paris-based OECD.
"These concerns, already prevalent among advanced OECD
countries for some time, now encompass emerging-market economies
and are fuelled also by high unemployment and falling labour
force participation in many countries."
Padoan highlighted a range of problems from a slowdown in
global trade to lacklustre business investment and persistently
high levels of unemployment in many countries.
Recommended remedies included reductions in regulatory
barriers to competition, greater openness to foreign trade and
investment and shifts in taxation from labour towards
consumption, property and inheritance.
Different countries faced different challenges. Those with
an ageing population, such as Germany, Japan and South Korea,
needed to expand participation, in part by attracting more women
to the workforce.
For the UK, Australia, Canada and the United States,
problems included low productivity and high healthcare costs,
Among the recommended reforms were improved access to education
and lifting barriers to foreign investment.
Many emerging market countries needed to improve access to
quality education, ease physical and legal infrastructure
bottlenecks, and bring more workers into formal employment and
out of the black economy.
The task was all the more urgent, said the OECD, as emerging
markets were vulnerable to the eventual normalisation of
monetary policies by the major central banks.
Steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve to scale back its
asset-buying program had already caused bouts of extreme stress
in some emerging markets as foreign funds went seeking better
returns in the developed world.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is likely to hear plenty of those
concerns as she attends the G20 meeting this weekend.