SYDNEY Feb 21 The Group of 20 will commit to
concrete measures to significantly raise global growth while
recognising the need for monetary policy in advanced economies
to normalise, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a draft
communique.
"We commit to developing new measures to significantly raise
global growth, while maintaining fiscal sustainability,"
Bloomberg quoted the draft for the weekend meeting of G20
finance ministers and central bankers in Sydney as saying. "We
recognize accommodative monetary policy settings in advanced
economies will need to normalize in due course, in line with
stronger growth."
The draft, ahead of the communique's official release on
Feb. 23, cites ambitious policies that could raise collective
gross domestic product by "at least 2 percent" above the
trajectory implied by current settings over five years,
according to the report.