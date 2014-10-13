SYDNEY Oct 13 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said on Monday that he would use an upcoming G20 leaders
summit to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over the
downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 and the "murder" of
Australian citizens.
Allegations that the jetliner was downed by pro-Russian
separatists armed with surface-to-air missiles provided by the
Kremlin sparked calls in Australia to bar Putin from the meeting
of world leaders in Brisbane next month.
Abbott, who has been amongst the most strident critics of
Russia's handling of the affair, said on Sunday that it was not
within Australia's power to ban a G20 member from attending, but
promised to give Putin a stern talking to.
"Look, I'm going to shirtfront Mr Putin - you bet I am,"
Abbott told reporters, using an Australian Rules Football term
meaning to hit someone front on and knock them to the ground.
"I'm going to be saying to Mr Putin, Australians were
murdered and they were murdered by Russian-backed rebels using
Russian supplied equipment," he said.
The Boeing 777 was shot down in July in eastern
Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board.
Twenty-eight Australians were killed.
Abbott has struck perhaps the toughest line of any Western
leader against the Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine, accused by
Western countries and intelligence agencies of shooting down the
jetliner with a sophisticated anti-aircraft missile.
He said that an "industrial-scale" cover up was under way at
the crash site before international investigators were allowed
access by the rebels, and spoke openly about his desire to block
Putin from attending the summit next month.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he was
furious that Dutch investigators had been unable to finish work
in the area due to ongoing fighting between pro-Russian
separatists and Ukrainian government forces.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel)