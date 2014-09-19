(Repeats to attach to alert)

CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 20 Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Saturday the Group of 20 expects Russia to attend the Leader Summit that Australia is hosting in November despite concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Hockey, speaking at a finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Cairns, said the overwhelming consensus from the G20 members was that the door be left open to continue engagement with Russia.

Australia as host had faced calls from some quarters to block President Vladimir Putin from attending the summit. (Editing by Chris Reese)