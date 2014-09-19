UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Repeats to attach to alert)
CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 20 Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Saturday the Group of 20 expects Russia to attend the Leader Summit that Australia is hosting in November despite concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Hockey, speaking at a finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Cairns, said the overwhelming consensus from the G20 members was that the door be left open to continue engagement with Russia.
Australia as host had faced calls from some quarters to block President Vladimir Putin from attending the summit. (Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts