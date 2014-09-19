(Adds quote from official, details)
CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 19U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew told Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that
Japan must remain committed to all "three arrows" of its
economic revival plan to sustain healthy domestic growth, a
Treasury official said on Friday.
Lew, speaking with Aso on the sidelines of the G20 Finance
Ministers meeting in the Australian city of Cairns, reaffirmed
that strong, sustainable domestic growth was beneficial for both
of their countries, the official said on the condition of
anonymity.
"Secretary Lew emphasized the need for Japan to remain
committed to calibrating all three arrows of Japan's economic
policy to sustain a healthy rate of domestic demand growth," the
official said.
Earlier on Friday, Lew told reporters that more work was
needed to achieve faster and more balanced economic growth and
to boost demand in what he called "surplus" countries,
highlighting the euro zone and Japan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of reflating Japan's
long-morobund economy hinges on a three-pronged plan for massive
monetary easing, higher spending and reform, but gloomy economic
data suggest it is not succeeding as hoped. The only short-term
contingency plans appear to be further central bank stimulus or
delaying a second rise in the sales tax set for October 2015.
